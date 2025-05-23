“We need more guys like Pato in NASCAR”: Kyle Larson wants to take a page out of IndyCar’s personalities playbook like his Arrow McLaren teammate  

Kyle Larson, who is gearing up for his second attempt at the Memorial Day Double, recently shared his admiration for popular Arrow McLaren teammate Pato O’Ward. Speaking to the media ahead of the 109th Indianapolis 500, the Hendrick Motorsports driver responded to a question about O’Ward’s charismatic personality from Associated Press' Jenna Fryer.

"We're all pretty vanilla at Hendrick...I feel like most of the IndyCar garage though has got good personalities. We need more guys like Pato in NASCAR," Kyle Larson said (via Jeff Gluck).

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck In response to a @jennafryer question about Pato O'Ward's exciting personality, Kyle Larson says "We're all pretty vanilla at Hendrick." He adds: "I feel like most of the IndyCar garage though has got good personalities. We need more guys like Pato in NASCAR."

Despite having just one IndyCar start to his name, Larson is the second-longest tenured IndyCar driver at Arrow McLaren behind Mexican driver O’Ward. He will attempt his second and most likely his last "Double Duty" of racing in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day. After bad weather ruined his shot last year, he is hoping for better luck this time.

Larson will race the Indy 500 in Indiana and then fly straight to North Carolina for the longest NASCAR Cup race, on May 25.

"You can't wait until turn two" - Kyle Larson on Pato O’Ward's near miss during 2024 Indy 500

Kyle Larson started fifth in the Indy 500 last year and finished in 18th place after the race was delayed for about three hours. During a recent live on YouTube (The Pat McAfee Show), Larson reflected on the lessons he learned after a close call where O’Ward lost the lead to Josef Newgarden in the final moments.

"Looking at where Pato was last year, I don’t see how you do anything different, really. Newgarden’s car was so extremely good," Kyle Larson said (20:03 onwards).

"So, man, I don't know, I'd be curious what Pato would think but if you got the opportunity to take the lead on the last lap you have to take it. Like you can't I feel like you can't wait until turn two and like hope that you're going to have this run or not," he added.

Larson will start the Indy 500 in 19th place on the 33-car grid in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Meanwhile, teammate O’Ward, who will begin from the front row, took part in the fun Indy 500 tradition and milked a cow on Friday at the Indiana Dairy Association. Many believe it brings good luck to drivers hoping to win the race.

The No. 5 Chevrolet driver joined Arrow McLaren in 2020 and has come agonizingly close to winning the Indy 500 twice, finishing second in his debut race and again in 2023.

