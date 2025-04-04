"We need to make that happen”: Brad Keselowski makes feelings clear on his expectations from RFK Racing charters 

Brad Keselowski has opened up about his team having three cars in the Cup Series and what their expectations from the team are. He said he wants his cars to “qualify better” in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK Racing is co-owned by Brad Keselowski, Jack Roush, and Fenway Sports Group. In the 2025 season, the team expanded from two cars to three cars, marking the first time since 2016 to field three drivers. Ryan Preece joined RFK Racing in the #60 Ford Mustang.

In the upcoming season, RFK Racing has secured a significant partnership with Kroger, which is sponsoring all three cars for the entire season. Keselowski is reuniting with his former crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, aiming to improve upon his 13th-place finish in the 2024 standings. Chris Buescher seeks to rebound with a stronger performance after missing the playoffs in 2024.

The co-owner of RFK Racing said that his team’s cars might win a few races this season:

"Ryan and Chris are off to good starts. We need to win races with all three teams here. That's kind of where my bar is. Ryan has put himself in position here a couple times now to have an opportunity. I thought for a minute he was going to win Phoenix, and then a yellow came out. But we're starting to position ourselves for good things to happen to us, which is great."

Brad Keselowski further added:

"But we need a little more pace. We need all three of our cars to qualify better. We're not qualifying well enough, and we're not showing enough speed potential. But particularly the 60, and in a lot of cases the 17, they're executing very well. If the 60 and the 17 can take their execution and combine it with the top-level speed, I think they can win a handful of races here this year. So we need to make that happen."

Keselowski is a celebrated driver and co-owner of the NASCAR Cup Series team, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. In his 17-year-long career in NASCAR, he has achieved significant milestones, including being a two-time NASCAR champion, winning the Cup Series in 2012, and winning the 2010 Xfinity Series. The driver has marked 36 Cup Series victories and 39 Xfinity Series wins. He became the co-owner of RFK Racing in 2022. After his involvement with the team, RFK ended a three-year winless streak with a victory at Darlington Raceway.

Brad Keselowski's calculated risk on Ryan Preece paying off as performances start to validate it

Brad Keselowski, both a driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, brought Ryan Preece onto the team for the 2025 season based on observations made while racing against him. Keselowski admired Preece's driving style, work ethic, and maturity, feeling he could provide the right environment for Preece to succeed. RFK Racing expanded this year, adding a third charter and the #60 car for Preece.

Keselowski expressed pride in Preece's recent performances, which include a seventh-place finish, a ninth-place finish, and a third-place finish in the past three races.

"I had the opportunity, obviously, to race around Ryan and you get a good idea what kind of racer he is when you're just out on the track around him. Then I saw his work ethic and appreciated his maturity and just felt like he needed the right situation to be successful," he said in an interview with Eric Estepp (2:28 onwards)

While giving credit to Preece and his team, Keselowski emphasized his role in assembling the right pieces to allow them to capitalize on their efforts.

