"We needed to win": William Byron relieved after converting promising race into a win at Iowa 

William Byron spoke about his second victory of the season being a fuel-mileage win. The Hendrick Motorsports driver outlasted Chase Briscoe with his skills and his fuel consumption tactics to earn his second win of the year.

Ad

Following his win, Byron was asked in a media availability session whether he felt he needed a win to boost his confidence. The #24 driver was also asked to share his thoughts on his win coming from fuel mileage being a factor in how he thought of it.

"Yeah. I mean, you never expect to be in a fuel mileage race, but we just had some weird cautions with just the way that I feel like it's a lot of things, but it's just Michigan was really just when the caution came out and then we had to stretch that fuel and really we weren't ever going to make it there. We just were trying to save as much as possible. But I don't know. I really feel like we needed to win a race. Like, I feel like we deserved to win a race based on how we've run all year and it just wasn't happening," Byron described. [1:20]

Ad

Trending

Ad

William Byron added that the #24 team was trying to do everything right. But despite that things weren't working out in their favor. Because of this, he said the win at Iowa came as 'a big relief' as it went their way knowing how well the team has been running all season.

Byron claimed his Iowa win could end up being a big momentum shifter for the #24 team in terms of carrying the speed they've had all year.

Ad

William Byron believes Iowa win proof of his team's progress on key area of improvement

Further sharing his thoughts on his win in Iowa, William Byron claimed he didn't know what to expect heading into the weekend. It's worth mentioning that last season, Byron ended up with a second place finish at Iowa behind Ryan Blaney.

Ad

But since his runner's up finish, Byron claimed the racetrack had changed a bit. He said:

"The track had aged quite a bit. So, we'd worked on our short track program. I feel like short tracks are probably a weakness for us. It's probably the area where we could improve the most." [3:00]

Byron added that having a weekend like Iowa should open up 'a big door and window' for the #24 team. He emphasized on his team's need to work on short tracks as an area of improvement.

Because of this, William Byron mentioned he was happy to have been in a position to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.