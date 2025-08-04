"We needed to win": William Byron relieved after converting promising race into a win at Iowa 

William Byron spoke about his second victory of the season being a fuel-mileage win. The Hendrick Motorsports driver outlasted Chase Briscoe with his skills and his fuel consumption tactics to earn his second win of the year.
Following his win, Byron was asked in a media availability session whether he felt he needed a win to boost his confidence. The #24 driver was also asked to share his thoughts on his win coming from fuel mileage being a factor in how he thought of it.
"Yeah. I mean, you never expect to be in a fuel mileage race, but we just had some weird cautions with just the way that I feel like it's a lot of things, but it's just Michigan was really just when the caution came out and then we had to stretch that fuel and really we weren't ever going to make it there. We just were trying to save as much as possible. But I don't know. I really feel like we needed to win a race. Like, I feel like we deserved to win a race based on how we've run all year and it just wasn't happening," Byron described. [1:20]
William Byron added that the #24 team was trying to do everything right. But despite that things weren't working out in their favor. Because of this, he said the win at Iowa came as 'a big relief' as it went their way knowing how well the team has been running all season.
Byron claimed his Iowa win could end up being a big momentum shifter for the #24 team in terms of carrying the speed they've had all year.
William Byron believes Iowa win proof of his team's progress on key area of improvement
Further sharing his thoughts on his win in Iowa, William Byron claimed he didn't know what to expect heading into the weekend. It's worth mentioning that last season, Byron ended up with a second place finish at Iowa behind Ryan Blaney.
But since his runner's up finish, Byron claimed the racetrack had changed a bit. He said:
"The track had aged quite a bit. So, we'd worked on our short track program. I feel like short tracks are probably a weakness for us. It's probably the area where we could improve the most." [3:00]
Byron added that having a weekend like Iowa should open up 'a big door and window' for the #24 team. He emphasized on his team's need to work on short tracks as an area of improvement.
Because of this, William Byron mentioned he was happy to have been in a position to win.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.