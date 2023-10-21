"We never doubted it" - Kevin Harvick's crew chief reminisces about 2014 championship-winning race at Homestead-Miami

Kevin Harvick's crew chief Rodney Childers reminisced about the championship-winning race in 2014 at Homestead-Miami and termed the weekend the one where they could do no wrong.

The NASCAR veteran is retiring from the sport at the end of this season and he accomplished his sole championship win in 2014 in the same race.

Talking about the race and the weekend when Kevin Harvick clinched the championship, Rodney Childers told SiriusXM radio that the weekend was as perfect as it could get.

The crew chief also touched on how he never had that feeling again in his career even though Kevin Harvick has been part of the grid for quite some time since then. Hoping to recapture some of the goldust of the place as NASCAR heads to Homestead, Childers said:

"I remember every minute of that whole weekend, pushing through tech and the grid, the calls in the race, it just stuck in my head, I'll never forget it and it was just an amazing weekend, so much confidence from so many people in Stewart-Haas and engine shop and everything."

"It's like we never doubted it one time. Right from the time we left the shop to the races, we never doubted whether we were going to win the championship or not."

He added:

"I don't think that ever happened again. You know when we went down there the next year, I remember me thinking I don't think we brought enough and obviously we didn't."

"It's just a weekend that is etched in our minds. Just so much fun and hopefully we can go down there and have a little fun this weekend and replay some of that."

Kevin Harvick to retire at the end of this season

Harvick will call time on his career at the end of this season after an illustrious career of contending for the title and winning it in 2014.

The driver came close to the title multiple times after that as well. He almost successfully defended the title in 2015 when he finished second behind Kyle Busch. Harvick has continued to be more or less a top 5 contender in the series until last year when he finished 15th.

In what will be his last year in the sport, the driver has not made it to the playoffs and is currently 14th in the championship.