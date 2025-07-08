“We had the pace to get to Shane”: Tyler Reddick makes his feelings known after having a sensational run on the streets of Chicago 

Tyler Reddick scored a third-place finish in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chicago street course. Although the driver of the #45 brought home a quality result, he believes he was on track in the closing laps to overtake the eventual winner, Shane Van Gisbergen.

Ad

The defending Cup Series regular-season champion restarted from the 18th position with 12 laps remaining in Sunday's race. Reddick charged through the field, passing 15 cars to get the third-place effort. However, he simply ran out of time to catch Van Gisbergen for the victory. Despite not coming away with the checkered flag, the 23XI Racing driver felt he had the speed to win the race.

Here's what Reddick was quoted saying via motorsport.com after the race:

Ad

Trending

"This Jumpman Toyota Camry was really fast, it just – we needed that restart to go a little differently. I definitely think we had the pace to get to Shane. It was hard to say how much he was saving or not, but it felt good to have a shot of it."

Meanwhile, Van Gisbergen wheeled the #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to his second win of 2025. The New Zealand native led 26 of 75 laps en route to his third career win and second on the Chicago street course.

Ad

Tyler Reddick picked up his fifth top-five finish of the 2025 season on Sunday. The California native sits fifth in the points standings without a victory with seven races remaining in the regular season. Although he doesn't have a win, Reddick has a 143-point gap over the playoff cut line and is the highest driver in the standings without a victory.

"Battled hard": Tyler Reddick's team 23XI Racing drops message following Chicago Cup race

23XI Racing, co-owned by retired NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series star Denny Hamlin, took to social media following the end of Sunday's race at Chicago. Tyler Reddick brought the #45 car home third, while Riley Herbst placed 17th in the #35 and Bubba Wallace posted a 28th-place effort in the #23 machine.

Ad

23XI's social media team made it known that all three of their cars battled throughout the day on the streets of Chicago. Here's what they wrote:

"Battled hard all day long at @NASCARChicago @TylerReddick - P3 @rileyherbst - P17 @BubbaWallace - P28 #teamtoyota"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyler Reddick is amid his third full-time season with 23XI Racing. The former two-time Xfinity Series champion has won five races with the team and captured last year's regular season title. Reddick also made it to the Championship 4 finale at Phoenix in 2024, finishing fourth among the title contenders.

Prior to that, Reddick competed full-time for Richard Childress Racing for three seasons. He drove the #8 Chevrolet to three victories in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.