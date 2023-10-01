“We had a plan going into this race and executed perfectly”: Hailie Deegan reflects on a decent P8 finish at Talladega

Hailie Deegan clinched an impressive eighth-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway in the Truck Series race, marking her second standout performance of the season.

Behind the wheel of the #13 Ford F-150, Deegan, representing ThorSport, navigated the Talladega track and secured an impressive finish despite the chaos that ensued over multiple overtimes.

Reflecting on the race, Hailie Deegan shared her insights with Frontstretch:

"Overall, we had a plan going into this race and executed perfectly to what we wanted to do."

Drawing from past experiences, she explained:

"When we look at last year, how I did here, I kind of went in with the same plan. I hung back all race and was able to be there at the end."

Her performance at Talladega, a track that had proven challenging for her in the past, was a testament to her tenacity. She continued:

"So I was like 'man, I haven't had good luck in the superspeedways my whole truck career,' so that worked out for me one time, so I was like 'lets just try to do it again.' Overall, we executed it perfectly, and we did what we needed to do."

Hailie Deegan on her future, new crew chief and more

The P8 finish in Talladega also served as a major confidence boost for Hailie Deegan heading into the final two races of the season. Addressing the significance of her strong outing, she remarked:

"I think this track is such an oddball, so I don't know if it affects every single other one. I think this will definitely give us some good momentum together, but then (we're) going to Homestead. Homestead wasn't good to me last year, so we're trying something different to see if it works."

Deegan also touched on the positive synergy with her new crew chief, Brian Ross, who stepped in following her former crew chief's move to partner with another driver. She said:

"I got a new crew chief that I'm working with, and we're still trying to figure out each other, still trying to figure out what works for both of us, and I think this will definitely give us some new momentum."

Deegan also provided a glimpse into her plans for the 2024 season. When asked about what lies on the horizon, the Truck Series driver disclosed:

"Not yet. Still working on some stuff. Still trying to figure out what the best option is. Hopefully we'll see soon."