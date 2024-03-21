NASCAR Cup Series drivers faced an unexpected challenge in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway as excessive tire degradation put their tire management skills to the test.

Despite the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers dominating the event, the 500-lap race witnessed a record 54 lead changes on a short track. Veteran drivers displayed their tire management skills, with Denny Hamlin emerging as the race winner.

Although the high tire wear was not expected, NASCAR COO Steve O'Donnell was happy with the on-track product but added that the tire degradation was "a little bit extreme". However, he suggested that the results came down to how teams executed their strategies and how drivers managed their tires.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, O'Donnell said:

"We put it back in the drivers’ hands and the teams’ hands for strategy."

The unexpected rate of tire wear sparked criticism directed at Goodyear. Steve O'Donnell, on the other hand, lauded Goodyear's efforts as he stated that the Akron, Ohio-based company has made strides in the right direction.

O'Donnell disclosed that NASCAR had asked the tire supplier to prepare compounds to replicate Late Model racing on short tracks, similar to the racing product witnessed at Bristol Motor Speedway.

"It’s not always going to be perfect, but directionally, they’re going the way we’ve asked them to go. So I applaud them for making the effort and trying new things. We’ve asked Goodyear to make tires part of the strategy and get back to the true (style of) Late Model racing on short tracks."

Race winner Denny Hamlin claimed that the Bristol race was the first time a driver played a huge role in influencing the result. He mentioned that high tire wear puts the driver's technique in the spotlight, rather than racing flat out every lap.

Many Cup drivers echoed similar thoughts, as they were thrilled with the race.

Denny Hamlin takes pride in his 52nd NASCAR Cup Series victory

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver's 52nd NASCAR Cup Series victory didn't come under normal circumstances as he had to manage his tires and defend his lead from his teammate Martin Truex Jr.

Denny Hamlin was proud of his victory as he believed he played a huge role in achieving the result. He said at the post-race press conference (via Speedway Digest):

"Way more proud. I know I had such a huge role in the result. If the car was not good, I wasn't going to win. But I feel like I played a huge factor in the result. It's really a proud one for me. Certainly one of the more proud ones I've had in my career, no question."

Truex Jr. settled for a second-place finish in the Food City 500, with Brad Keselowski taking a third-place result.