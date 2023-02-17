Create

"We’re in the 500, so cool": Travis Pastrana defies odds to qualify for NASCAR season opener at Daytona

By Dheeraj A
Modified Feb 17, 2023 02:44 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying
Travis Pastrana, driver of the #67 Black Rifle Coffee Toyota, gives a thumbs up on the grid during qualifying for the Busch Light Pole at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Travis Pastrana has secured a spot on Sunday’s grid for the Daytona 500 in his debut Cup Series race. Pastrana piloted the No. 67 Toyota Camry for the 23XI Racing Team.

Out of the 6 non-chartered cars, Pastrana qualified second behind seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

The 39-year-old driver expressed his delight, saying:

“This team helped me to get there and like Kurt [Busch] just told me, now it’s time to learn. We’ll go to work tomorrow, and then we’re in the 500, so cool.”
Last night did happen. @TravisPastrana https://t.co/E2EOvA7hrK

Speaking about his qualifying lap, Pastrana added:

“The launch was good, I shifted a little bit early on two and didn’t lift enough shifting to fifth, so I had to double let go, and I thought I just blew it. I looked at Bubba’s [Wallace] time, and the car definitely had a little bit more.”

The three-time Motocross racing champion is a household name also famous for his exploits in rally racing. The Maryland driver also has 11 gold medals at the X games.

Travis Pastrana is excited about his debut Cup Series race as he said:

“This is the first time I’ve come into an event without the expectation of winning. Tonight is really exciting. Tomorrow, the Duels are going to be really exciting. And I hope to add to the excitement and (avoid) the drama.”
The moment of celebration for Travis Pastrana and Jimmie Johnson after both made the #Daytona500 field. #NASCAR https://t.co/LJS3gpkdF6

Before the Daytona 500, Travis Pastrana will participate in Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2. The remaining open car drivers Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, and Conor Daly will compete for the final two spots on the grid.

Travis Pastrana wants to make this opportunity count

As Pastrana gets his long-awaited chance to race in NASCAR’s most prestigious race, the 39-year-old driver wants to make the most of his opportunity. Pastrana said racing in the iconic event was always on the bucket list.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙣. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙮𝙩𝙝. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙.@DAYTONA 500 is a bucket list item for @TravisPastrana!😤#TeamToyota #ForwardTogether | @blckriflecoffee https://t.co/czLE7mUpFn

Pastrana said:

“This was always [on] the bucket list, and this is definitely not a profitable thing for me to race the Daytona 500. But it’s something I really wanted to do, and I’m not getting any younger.”
“This is bigger than anything that I’ve done, It’s the best drivers all over the world, but especially the best drivers in America. And to be able to line up alongside of them, especially if I can qualify and get in for the actual 500, that’ll be something that I’ll be able to smile proudly about for the rest of my life.”

Travis Pastrana raced at the Daytona Super-Speedway in 2012 and 2013 when he participated in the Xfinity series. Pastrana hopes to enjoy his time on the track after he confirmed his spot on the Daytona 500 grid.

