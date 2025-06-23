“We’re back”: Chase Briscoe’s crew chief shares an elated selfie post the No. 19 team’s maiden win of the season

Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 team won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver's crew chief shared his delight after the win.

After starting the race from sixth position, Briscoe worked his way to the front to hold off teammate Denny Hamlin for the win. Crew chief James Small shared a group selfie with smiling crew members on X and wrote:

"Well I don’t think we could have taken a worse photo if we tried but who cares… we’re back! 👊 So proud of all these guys on the 19 @BassProShops car, @chasebriscoe & everyone @JoeGibbsRacing & @ToyotaRacing."

In the rain-delayed Great American Getaway 400, Briscoe's first Cup Series victory for JGR came after he led a race-high 72 of the 160 laps. The Indiana native's third career win locks himself into the playoffs.

"It's been a lot of work. ... We're far from being where we think we can be. At this point he's meeting our expectations. I still expect a lot from him," Small said (via NBC Sports).

During the No. 19 team's final pit stop on Lap 119, Briscoe left early without a full load of fuel, about nine laps short of a safe fuel limit. However, a caution flag allowed the team to stretch Briscoe’s fuel to hold off pole sitter and seven-time Pocono winner Hamlin in a tense finish.

"Big weight off my shoulders" - Chase Briscoe on adding his name to Joe Gibbs Racing win list

Chase Briscoe, who is in his fifth Cup season and first with JGR, joined the team after Stewart–Haas Racing shut down last season. Before Pocono, he had collected four poles and five top-five finishes without a win. Briscoe admitted the frustration was intense after the first 16 races of the 2025 Cup season.

"My wife is, 'What is going on with you?' I'm like, I have to win. I don't think you realize how bad it is if we don't win a race and lock into the playoffs," Chase Briscoe said (via NBC Sports).

During a post-race Prime Video interview, the 30-year-old talked about adding his name to the list of Cup race winners at Joe Gibbs Racing.

"It's huge. I literally grew up racing my sprint car video game in a Joe Gibbs Racing Home Depot uniform. To be able to get Coach [Gibbs] to Victory Lane after them taking a chance on me — it's so rewarding, truthfully. Such a big weight off my shoulders," Briscoe said (01:29 onwards).

The Cup Series will move to Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway for the Quaker State 400 on June 29. Chase Briscoe's best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway was 15th place in 2021. He finished 21st in this year's spring race there.

