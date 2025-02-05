"We're not bitter about it" —RFK's Chris Buescher shares his emotions on last season’s late win and momentum for 2025

Chris Buescher has stated that his team and himself are not bitter about winning their only race last year at Watkins Glen (28th of 36 contests) even though he wasn't competing in the playoffs.

Buescher, who is an Xfinity Series Champion (2015) and has won six Cup Series events, held an interview with Bob Pockrass, a motorsports reporter for FOX Sports in which he talked about the work he and his team have been putting into the 2025 season and the momentum they're building towards winning in the earlier part of the season.

This came after a tough 2024 season, in which Buescher missed the playoffs by an excruciating 161 points, just behind 16th-place Daniel Suarez. And let's keep in mind that Buescher lost to Kyle Larson by 0.001 seconds back in May, at Kansas Speedway, the tiniest difference in NASCAR history.

"We're not bitter about it, it was on us to win earlier. And, you know, we were fast, had a lot of lot of speed and some really close races... (A win is) still a win. You know, I still love that part of it, and it really showed that we've been making steady gains," Chris Buescher said via FOX.

Chris Buscher made a solid start to his 2025 Cup Series season, showcasing his quality at The Clash.

RFK and Chris Buescher showed their potential at The Clash

Last Sunday, in the first race of the season, Chris Buescher finished tenth despite handling issues during the initial practice session. Fortunately for the team, it was able to make the proper adjustments in time for the race.

Despite finishing with just one of its three drivers in the Top 10, RFK Racing showed its potential in the face of the 2025 season ahead. Buescher started second and finished tenth after losing speed towards the end of the race, Ryan Preece recovered from being 19th at one point and finished 11th, and Brad Keselowski maintained a top five position until an incident with Bubba Wallace on the 121st lap.

"I think there's a ton of momentum on our side. No one's sitting still...(We're) trying to figure out how to be better yet and with that, if we can go out there and fire off this year, and win a race or two in the first 10, 12, races, then that sets you up for a great place to be able to take even more chances as we go through the summer months," Chris Buescher told Bob Pockrass.

RFK DRIVERS: Chris, Brad, and Ryan. Source: Imagn

But first of all, ahead lies the famous 500 miles at Daytona International Speedway, and all of the RFK drivers will look to go home with the victory. Strap on to your seats, we could be in for a great race.

