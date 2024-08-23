"We're so blessed to be your parents" - Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan shares heartfelt birthday message for daughter Molly

Denny Hamlin and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, recently hosted a small party to celebrate their younger daughter, Molly's, 7th birthday. Fish shared photos of the festive occasion, capturing the joy of the entire family as they gathered to wish Molly a happy birthday.

In her latest Instagram post, Fish expressed her love and joy for her daughter, Molly. Fish shared heartfelt sentiments about having Molly in their lives and the happiness she brings to the family.

"7?! How?! 🥺 Happy birthday to my Molly Moo! You are a true joy and a ray of light!! You make anyone around you smile and laugh, and we are so blessed to be your parents," Jordan wrote.

I love watching you grow 🌱 Love you oh so much 💕 🦋 🌸 Also thank you @confetticastle for turning our “no party” into a lil one 🎈🫶🏼 and thank you @dessertsbydawnllc for the beautiful cakes each and every year! 🎂 🥳 ," she added.

Here's a look at the pictures shared by Fish:

Hamlin and Fish have been together since 2007 and have two children. The elder daughter, Taylor, was born in 2013, while Molly was born in 2017. The couple got engaged earlier this year.

Denny Hamlin and team penalized by TRD for engine replacement

Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team recently received a big penalty after Toyota took apart an engine before NASCAR could inspect it. NASCAR officials determined that Toyota had violated engine seal rules, requiring that every race-winning engine be examined by NASCAR following the race

After Hamlin’s win at Bristol Motor Speedway in March, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) took the engine apart and rebuilt it before NASCAR could inspect it. This unauthorized modification resulted in a penalty for the team, costing Hamlin 75 points in the standings for the season.

As a result, the 43-year-old fell from third to sixth place in the standings. His playoff points were cut from 21 to 11, as each race win adds five playoff points. The team was also fined $100,000.

In a statement, TRD acknowledged their error in disassembling the engine before NASCAR inspection. The organization pledged to implement improved procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Additionally, TRD offered sincere apologies to Hamlin, the JGR team, NASCAR, and their fans for the mistake.

"Despite procedures being in place, Denny’s race winning engine from Bristol was mistakenly returned to our Costa Mesa facility, disassembled and rebuilt instead of being torn down and inspected by NASCAR per the rulebook...Although we know with absolute certainty that the engine was legal and would have passed inspection, we left NASCAR in an impossible position because they were not given the opportunity to properly inspect our engine...TRD takes full responsibility for this grievous mistake,” the statement read.

