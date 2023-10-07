“We’re certainly open to dirt racing” - NASCAR not ready to give up on dirt as officials consider return in 2025

On Wednesday (October 4), NASCAR released its 2024 season schedule for all three top racing categories.

NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy, Ben Kennedy then sat down with the media to explain why there are no international races scheduled for next season.

Although NASCAR was unable to reach an agreement with Montreal to host a Cup Series event there, the governing body still has high hopes of organizing an international Cup Series race in the future.

"As we’ve mentioned in the past, we want to bring our NASCAR Cup Series there at some point. We think it’s important for us to get outside of the United States with our series in some way, shape or form. So that’s something we’re going to keep our pulse on as we think about 2025 and beyond,” Kennedy told the media (via NASCAR).

In the official schedule, there are no dirt races scheduled for next year. The last Cup Series race at Bristol was held this year. But Kennedy has insisted that NASCAR still has dirt racing as an option.

“We’re certainly open to dirt racing, whether it be with our Cup Series, Xfinity Series or Craftsman Truck Series, It’s something we’re going to continue to consider," he said.

Kennedy also stated that dirt racing has a "unique place" in motorsport and many of the drivers have a background in dirt racing. Drivers like Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have the most experience in dirt racing.

NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity weekend schedule for Charlotte Roval

Both Cup Series and Xfinity Series return to the Charlotte Roval this weekend. Both will be hosting an elimination round. Catch all the live action on NBC Sports App.

Here is the weekend schedule for the Cup and the Xfinity Series

(All time in ET)

Saturday | October 7

Xfinity practice | 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Xfinity qualifying | 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Cup practice | 12 - 1 p.m.

Cup qualifying | 1 - 2 p.m.

Xfinity race | 3 p.m.

Sunday | October 9

Cup Series Race | 2 p.m.