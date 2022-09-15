"We’re disappointed and saddened" - Toyota reacts to Kyle Busch's RCR move for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch is arguably one of the best drivers to pilot a Toyota car in NASCAR. After Busch announced his decision to join Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet in 2023, David Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing Development, has come forth expressing disappointment at losing Busch, who has been a critical part of Toyota’s NASCAR success.

In a press release, Wilson stated that Toyota and TRD were privileged to have raced with Kyle Busch and called him one of the greatest NASCAR drivers in the history of the sport. He went on to congratulate Busch on his new contract and wished him good luck in the future. Wilson later expressed his disappointment and said:

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch A Championship Tradition continues in 2023. A Championship Tradition continues in 2023. https://t.co/uC00r1T0Ob

“Toyota and TRD are privileged to have raced with Kyle Busch, one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. While we certainly wish Kyle the best of luck in the future and congratulate him on his announcement to join Richard Childress Racing, we’re disappointed and saddened that his future won’t continue to be with Team Toyota.”

Kyle Busch, who joined Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota in 2008 has been an ambassador since joining the team. Wilson further said that #18 driver has achieved many prestigious milestones for Toyota like first Cup win and first Cup championship.

RCR @RCRracing The @KyleBusch era at Richard Childress Racing starts in 2023. The @KyleBusch era at Richard Childress Racing starts in 2023. https://t.co/OMCqxnp0g4

Wilson further said:

“Kyle has been an ambassador for Toyota since joining the program in 2008. He’s gone on to accumulate some of the most prestigious milestones possible for the Toyota brand, including our first Cup Series win for the Camry and first Cup Series championship. He will undoubtedly hold the record for the most wins in a Toyota across all three Championship Series for decades to come.”

“It is truly remarkable” – Joe Gibbs expressed thanks to Kyle Busch for all his contributions

Kyle Busch’s new deal has ended a 15-year-long relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing where he won 56 Cup races, two Cup Series titles and numerous successes in the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series.

In a statement released on Tuesday, expressing thanks for their partnership with Busch, team owner Joe Gibbs said:

“Kyle has been a major part of our history and success here at Joe Gibbs Racing. We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years. When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction.”

The Las Vegas, Nevada-native will drive the #8 Richard Childress Racing in 2023 as part of a multi-year deal with Randall Burnett, serving as his crew chief.

