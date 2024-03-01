"We're not the dominant force" - Kyle Busch on adjusting his expectations to perform at Richard Childress Racing

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch is in his sophomore year with Richard Childress Racing, where he has adjusted his expectations following his departure from the top-tier team at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch sent shockwaves through the NASCAR world when he announced his departure from JGR in 2022. As the former driver of the #18 Toyota, he dominated events across all three categories throughout the last decade, building the legacy for the Japanese manufacturer.

During his time at JGR, Kyle Busch was a perennial championship contender, classifying his former team as a top-tier organization. However, he doesn't classify his current team, RCR, in the same category, believing the team is not a dominant force in the Cup Series.

In a recent conversation with Kevin Harvick on Fox Sports, the 38-year-old opened up about feeling less pressure in his current setting. He said:

"Yes, it does feel different [being in RCR] for sure. I would say that there was probably more pressure put on myself from the fact of okay I’m at JGR, one of the top tier teams of our sport, arguably the best..."

Busch added that finishing second was a disappointment at JGR, but his perspective has changed after his team switch.

"That changed a little bit going to RCR because being with the racer’s racer at RCR all those guys that are there, everybody that works there from top to bottom, they love racing, they want to go race. They want to win and I do too but I feel like we’re not really expected to be the dominant force in the series and so on those days where I run sixth or I run second, it’s a little bit more acceptable maybe because I’m not putting as much pressure on myself that ‘I have to win’," he said.

Richard Childress Racing's championship draught extends all the way back to Dale Earnhardt's title win in 1994. With Kyle Busch already notching three wins with his new team, there is hope that he could bring back the glory days for the organization.

Kyle Busch was frustrated with the "Lightning McQueen-style finish" in Atlanta

Kyle Busch battled Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez to the checkered flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway, reminiscent of the iconic finish in the original 'Cars' movie featuring Lightening McQueen.

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver, racing in the middle lane, got the worst of it as he was classified third, 0.007 seconds behind race winner Suarez. Expressing his frustrations after, Busch lamented missing out on the win at Atlanta.

"I hate that we had a Lightning McQueen-style finish there," he told RACER.com. "With so close of three-wide and we were the worst of it."

"It’s frustrating, I hate it because I felt like we were one of the top five cars today and had a good shot."

Heading to his home race at Las Vegas, Kyle Busch currently leads the driver's standings with 77 points, one point ahead of William Byron and Austin Cindric.