“We’re done”: Bubba Wallace shares hilarious outtakes with Tyler Reddick from promo shoots

Bubba Wallace and his teammate Tyler Reddick shared hilarious outtake clips from shooting their promotional advertisements. Both drivers are sponsored by McDonald's, racing under 23XI Racing.

The fast food brand has continued to back the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan co-owned team in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. They back Wallace and Reddick, who have driven as teammates since 2023.

Recently, Bubba Wallace took to his social media to share a clip of their outtakes for an advertisement. Seemingly, the drivers were supposed to say the ingredients of a food item but kept saying "onions" instead of "pickles."

"Someone please media train @TylerReddick," Wallace captioned the clip.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Both drivers kept making mistakes in the outtakes as they struggled to speak the correct lines in a single take. At the end of the clip, Wallace was seemingly tired of all the outtakes and shouted:

"We're done, we're done. Moving on!"

Bubba Wallace has been racing for 23XI Racing since the 2021 season. His victory at Talladega that year was the second win by an African-American driver in the history of NASCAR. Before him, Wendell Scott held the title alone. Wallace has since won another race in the 2022 season at Kansas.

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick to welcome new teammate in 2025 season

23XI Racing will expand to a three-car operation in the upcoming Cup Series season. Although they are in a joint anti-trust lawsuit with Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR regarding the 2025 Charter Agreement, the court allowed their primary injunction, enabling them to race as chartered teams in the season.

The teams then completed their charter purchase from Stewart-Haas Racing, who ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season. Both teams are set to field three full-time cars in the next racing season.

Riley Herbst will pilot the #35 Toyota for 23XI alongside Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

"It‘s an honor to join 23XI and Toyota for the opportunity to race in the Cup Series each week,” Riley Herbst said in a statement. “Racing full-time in the Cup Series has been my goal since I started in NASCAR and I‘m excited to start my Cup career with such an accomplished and driven team."

"What 23XI has accomplished in a short time is impressive and I look forward to building on their success as the organization grows. It‘s also great to continue representing Monster and I‘m excited about adding to their legacy in NASCAR," he added.

This is a major move for both teams as three full-time chartered cars will allow better finances and position against other teams. This is expected to be a strong lineup for 23XI Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback