"We’re all fed up" - NASCAR drivers on raising more and more concerns about the Next Gen car

The recent uproar from drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series has certainly been well-documented and has been the talk of the town for a few weeks now. As the sport decided to start a brand new chapter in stock car racing history with one of the most radical departures from how a racing car was designed and manufactured, teething issues have cropped up since the seventh generation car's debut in 2022.

The Next Gen car, equipped with 18-inch wheels and tires, equipped with a transaxle at the rear with independent rear suspension, was supposed to be the most advanced stock car in the history of the sport. Taking the term stock car a little less seriously, and focussing on designing a world-class race car, the governing body, however, managed to miss quite a few details in the design process. Ever since its introduction in the post-COVID era, the newer machinery has been under constant criticism on several issues.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Christopher Bell said the data from the crash test Wednesday that NASCAR showed the drivers indicated that the changes to the rear bumper construction, rear clip and center clip were better for the driver. Christopher Bell said the data from the crash test Wednesday that NASCAR showed the drivers indicated that the changes to the rear bumper construction, rear clip and center clip were better for the driver. https://t.co/nQ5dVQU4YI

The start of the season saw bizarre incidents on the track with stray wheels when crews were unable to tighten the single lugnut wheel to tire failures and issues which have become the case since then. Drivers since then have spoken up as the new cars have gradually confirmed themselves as being less safe than the previous generation cars, with Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman sitting out of the playoffs due to concussion injuries.

#NASCAR “Just gonna get worse. Enjoy it.” @chaseelliott on inability to pass.He adds that he doesn’t favor any of the upcoming tracks in the next round. “Just gonna get worse. Enjoy it.” - @chaseelliott on inability to pass. He adds that he doesn’t favor any of the upcoming tracks in the next round. #NASCAR https://t.co/yPz2MYmzoM

Young drivers such as Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson recently joined the bandwagon with the veterans, speaking about how the issues bubbled under the surface to a critical point. Larson elaborated on how the drivers were supposed to market the new car at the beginning of the season, to how they feel now, and said:

“We were given the narrative at the beginning of the season to say what we’re supposed to say (about the Next Gen car), but that only benefits NASCAR. When it gets to a point now where we’re all fed up, that’s what a lot of times makes change, or starts the process, anyway.”

Meanwhile, veterans such as Denny Hamlin, who have been vocal about the problems from the beginning, stated how the backlash has worked. He said:

“Certainly, I believe they’re heavily influenced by it, sometimes you can use that for good. If it helps us advance safety in a more urgent fashion, it’s a good thing. If it helps get the team owners and NASCAR in a better place, so be it as well.”

Joey Logano believes NASCAR should have acted on the issues earlier and not just because of outcry from the drivers

Team Penske driver Joey Logano also pitched in after meeting with NASCAR officials and said how the changes need to come from the governing body itself and not due to public outcry from the drivers and/or fans. He said:

“I hope that’s not why we had the meeting is because a couple drivers got fired up in the media. I hope that’s not how we make change in our sport. We’re better than that. But sometimes you have to act out a little bit to make change happen and make sure you’re heard. It seemed like it definitely made something happen.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joey Logano said he felt better after the safety meeting but said it should have happened about three months ago. Joey Logano said he felt better after the safety meeting but said it should have happened about three months ago. https://t.co/M3Z6lBc1yP

Despite the outcome and the reason behind it, the 32-year-old was on board with the attempts being made by NASCAR.

Watch the 2022 playoffs heat up as drivers prepare to race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday for the first Round of 8 race this season.

