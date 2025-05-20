“We’re getting closer”: Brad Keselowski sends a strong message after his RFK team’s All-Star race effort

Brad Keselowski participated in the NASCAR All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. Keselowski had a disappointing race during his outing on Sunday (May 18) as he did not finish the race. The 41-year-old slammed the fence on Lap 72 of the race, thereby ending his race. Keselowski has never won the NASCAR All-Star race in his career.

Ad

Keselowski took to X and shared a strong message after the race, praising his team and motivating them to do better in future races of the season. The message shows Keselowski's belief in his team to do better and deliver great performances.

"Fast car. Hard work. Just need to finish the job. Proud of the effort from everyone on the 6 team. We’re getting closer. #6NeverQuits" he wrote via X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The driver has had an unimpressive performance this year, with no top ten finishes in the first 12 races of the season. Keselowski has not finished a race this season five times, which would be very displeasing to the Michigan-based driver. The 41-year-old had an excellent qualifying performance at North Wilkesboro but failed to capitalise on it. He started from pole in the All-Star Race this weekend but ended his race with a DNF.

Ad

He has driven the No. 6 car for RFK Racing for the last four seasons. He used to drive for Team Penske's No. 2 car earlier in his career. He is currently ranked 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings with 148 points to his name. The driver would be back in action next weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski wants the All-Star race to relocate to Charlotte

Brad Keselowski started the All-Star race from pole position this Sunday but had to end his race early after slamming the fence with 178 laps still left to be completed. The driver won his heat race on Saturday and shared some strong opinions about the event and the racetrack.

Ad

Keselowski expressed that he would like the race at North Wilkesboro to be a points race. The racetrack has not hosted a points race since 1996. The driver opined that he wants the All-Star race to move out of this track and be shifted to the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"I’d like to see the All-Star Race most likely return to Charlotte. That’s my personal opinion. I think the Charlotte racetrack, particularly since it only has one race on the oval, I think that’s a miss for our sport. It’s a great racetrack and puts on some of the best racing, so it would make sense to me if we were to revert back to that and make this a season race and probably get rid of a race like the Roval or something like that,” Keselowski explained to the media (via Motorsport).

The driver also highlighted his strong message of disapproval of the Charlotte Roval race that currently serves as the Round 12 elimination race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.