"We're not going to do anything to ruin our relationship": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy responds to his 'at risk' concern

By Shaharyar
Modified Feb 09, 2025 16:12 GMT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently launched their new show, 'Bless Your Hardt' on his Dirty Mo Media podcast network. During their conversation, the Earnhardt spoke about a variety of topics, including the genesis of the show and what it means for Amy as a wife and a mother.

At one point on the show, Earnhardt Jr. asked Amy what she thinks the show would be. She claimed it'd be a fun way for both of them to show 'the crazy things' that happen in their lives along with snippets of their parenting stories as well as funny stories between them.

This prompted Dale Jr. to ask what she thinks of her increasing her responsibilities as a mother and a wife with her show, to which Amy replied:

"I'm excited about the element of all that because being a wife and a mom is very full, the schedule's full, and it's fulfiling. But this is going to be a fun thing we get to do just as adults together, so I'm excited about that." [2:40]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. further mentioned that he and Amy have done a few things professionally. But he jokingly said that knowing that they have 'a relationship at risk' with this show, she didn't hesitate in approving of it.

"We're not going to do anything to ruin our relationship," Amy Earnhardt replied. [3:20]
Dale Earnhardt Jr. asks Amy why she landed on the 'Bless Your 'Hardt' name for the show

Speaking about the name of the show, Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned to Amy that his team came up with a lot of ideas for the name, but Bless Your Hardt was her pick. She claimed that it was her favorite of all the ideas because she 'likes the term.'

Amy described that the term is a fun response for when one doesn't have 'a good response.'

"It's a very subtle thing and I feel like it makes sense for us. There's a lot of moments where we could say that to one another," she said. [1:20]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned that Amy made a few appearances on his show, the Dale Jr. Download in 2024, after which people wanted more of her on the podcast. He revealed that while they had some great and funny moments, she has talked about having a podcast for many years.

She revealed that over the years, she's had a few ideas for a podcast, but none of them made sense. Because of that, Amy claimed that it 'took a while' for them to come together on a good idea that made sense, because of which she now has her own show, Bless Your Hardt with her husband.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
