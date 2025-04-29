“We’re going to find a solution”: Ryan Preece hopeful of NASCAR solving Next Gen safety woes

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Ryan Preece shared his thoughts on the Next Gen Car safety issues. Speaking to Motorsports.com, Preece, who experienced two unforgettable and unfortunate airborne accidents in recent times, stamped his confidence that NASCAR would find a solution with time.
Preece, the #60 RFK Racing driver, went airborne twice at Daytona in the last two years. First, he went airborne during the Daytona International Speedway race in 2023 and it lasted eight seconds. Then, in this year's Daytona 500, he collided with Christopher Bell and went airborne again.
Right after the first incident, NASCAR tried their best to avoid such scenarios, as they cut off the grass near the backstretch. However, it didn't stop Ryan Preece from going airborne again. However, the RFK driver believes NASCAR would do their best to find a solution.
"I’m not too sure," said Preece when asked about what could be done. "I’m not in the wind tunnel, I’m not an aeronautical engineer, I'm not somebody who studies CFD (Computational fluid dynamics) for these types of situations, but I have lived through it twice."
"I’m sure with time, we’re going to find a solution that everybody is happy with. I don’t necessarily know what that solution is. I just hope that it’s sooner than later. As a person, as a racer, as someone that respects the other drivers I’m racing against as well as the car owners, I don’t want to see anybody get hurt or anything of that nature," he further added. (Via Motorsports.com)
Ryan Preece joined Brad Keselowski co-owned Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team in 2025 after Stewart-Haas Racing went defunct at the end of 2024. He is in charge of the #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse under full-time obligation. Preece raced for Tony Stewart's team for two seasons in 2023 and 2024.
Ryan Preece faced disqualification after finishing runner-up at Talladega
Ryan Preece, the #60 RFK driver, faced disqualification from the Talladega Superspeedway race after his car failed the post-race inspection by NASCAR. As a result, he was demoted to 38th place in the running order and was stripped of all his points, including those he earned in stages.
As per reports, Preece's disqualification was due to the rear spoiler of his car as NASCAR allows only two carbon fiber shims on Superspeedways, whereas Preece had three. Interestingly, Joey Logano of Team Penske, who finished the race in fifth place, also faced disqualification after NASCAR found an unsecured bolt on the rear spoiler.
Logano's teammate, Austin Cindric, claimed the victory at the Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. With this, he secured his first win of the season, and Team Penske's first win since Phoenix Raceway in 2024.
