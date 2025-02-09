"We're going to support whatever ways it go": Richard Childress clarifies his thoughts on NASCAR charter subject

Richard Childress recently shared his thoughts on the subject of charters becoming permanent in NASCAR. In a conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast show, the legendary team owner spoke about his perspective as an owner after Earnhardt shared his pessimistic take on the topic.

At one point during their conversation, Childress said that if NASCAR made charters permanent, there would be 'a lot of different atmosphere.' This prompted Dale Jr. to weigh in on this subject.

He said that he's curious to see why NASCAR won't make them permanent as he speculated whether not having an 'assured gurantee' with TV rights' future, NASCAR is uncertain about its future in two decades. Having said that, he remarked that he doesn't see a scenario in which the governing body completely abolishes the charter system.

"I just don't see a world where NASCAR is going to yank the carpet out from under you, even though they won't agree to make the charters permanent, I don't see them getting to year seven at the end of the charter agreement and going, 'You know what we've decided we're just not going to do charters anymore.' Because they do have a value today. They have a $30-$40 million value. I can't see them going like, 'Yeah, we're just going to pretend that didn't happen,'" Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [41:25]

Reacting to this, Richard Childress claimed that even if all the 'TV stuff went away', the team owners would stand strong with NASCAR in good and bad. But with that said, he emphasized what the team owners really demand from the governing body.

"We just want the charters. If the TV goes away, which I don't think it will, in seven years, who knows what'd it be? We've got streaming, we've got so much new technology and NASCAR is going to be a big part of that. And that's where I think the team owners want to ride that boat. We want to ride it up and we're going to ride it down and we're going to support whatever ways it go," Childress described.

The team owner added that there's nothing better on TV than live entertainment currently.

And NASCAR is a big part of that, as per Childress.

Richard Childress revealed why he signed NASCAR's newest charter proposal last year

Towards the end of last season, Richard Childress replied why he decided to sign the new charter agreement proposed by NASCAR. All but two Cup teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, signed the charter agreement which ensured that their charters would remain theirs for the next seven years.

When asked why he signed the agreement, Richard Childress revealed that they didn't have enough of a choice other than to sign because of the time factor.

"6:37 is when it came in, and we had to sign by 12:00, or we lose our charters. I got over 400 employees, OEM in contract, contracts with sponsors, and I gotta take care of my team," Richard Childress said via Road and Track.

Childress further revealed that for him, the possibility of joining 23XI-FRM in the legal dispute was not possible because it was 'way too early' for it.

