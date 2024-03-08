"We’re going to try to get a ‘1’ on the finishing column"- Ryan Blaney looking for maiden win at Phoenix after hat-trick of missed opportunities

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has exhibited confidence, believing in the ability of the new package to end his drought in Phoenix.

The NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 race is scheduled for Sunday (March 9), 3.30 PM ET. The broadcasting of the 312-lap race will be looked after by FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Throughout his Cup Series stint, Blaney has competed at the Phoenix Raceway 16 times. However, despite becoming the polesitter thrice — in 2017, 2019, and 2022 — the Team Penske driver couldn't convert the same into a race win.

Furthermore, Blaney's past three appearances at the 1-mile track resulted in as many P2 finishes. The latest was at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race, where the 30-year-old lost to Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain.

Ahead of his 17th start at the Arizona-based track, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion outlined the need for speed in addition to their pristine performance on the asphalt if his team wants a win in Phoenix.

“We’re going to try to get a ‘1’ on the finishing column, instead of a ‘2', It’s hard to complain about ‘2s’ because we’ve had really good runs there, but hopefully we can just bring the same speed. I thought those three races that we’ve run second at that we could have won if a couple things go our way", Ryan Blaney said (via Jayski).

The Team Penske driver added:

"That’s really all I can ask for is to just have the speed to try to win the race, so hopefully we can bring that and see what this car has on the short-track package. I think that’s the big thing as well is trying to figure out this new package and how it runs in traffic. Hopefully, we’re competitive.”

Per Jayski, the changes in the car can be observed at the rear diffuser, which now has fewer planks and an increase of two to three inches in the height of the rear spoiler. The modifications aim to keep Blaney's car's center of gravity farther to the ground, resulting in a reduced downforce.

Ryan Blaney divulges his hectic wedding planning strategy

Ryan Blaney and his fiancee Gianna Tulio met in July 2020. What brought the two together initially isn't public, but an Instagram post after their getaway at a ski resort town in Vail, Colorado, officiated their dating status.

On December 12 last year, the duo got engaged and are now prepping for their much-awaited marriage. Blaney was questioned by motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass about his marriage preparations, to which he responded:

"That was the day after [we got engaged] we were wedding planning. And we picked a venue out. We locked that in. So that was a big part of it."

The defending Cup Series champion added:

"I'm learning how much work goes into wedding planning. It's a lot. Picking the venue out was good. That took a lot of weight off our shoulders of Gianna and I's."

