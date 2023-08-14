“We’re gonna kiss those bricks”: Michael McDowell’s daughter predicted Indianapolis win hours before his epic triumph 

The 38-year-old driver of the #34 Ford Mustang fielded by Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell, managed to clinch his second career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis this weekend.

McDowell solidified a berth in the 2023 playoffs by holding off challengers such as Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez during the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard. This comes two years after his win at the Daytona International Speedway.

McDowell has always shown his ability to hustle cars around the twists and turns of a road course, with the third last race of the regular season proving the same. The Phoenix, Arizona native managed to cross the checkered flag in P1, despite immense pressure from another big-time playoff hopeful, Chase Elliott in hot pursuit.

A dedicated family man, Michael McDowell's daughter predicted the 38-year-old's victory at the iconic track hours before he crossed the yard of bricks in P1. Member of a family of seven, McDowell's daughter posted a video of her hyping her father up before the race on Twitter, saying:

"Alright, we're here at Indy. Looking forward to going to victory lane, we're going to kiss those bricks. #34 team, tune in with us on NBC (Sports)."

McDowell's daughter sending a cute message for her father

Michael McDowell's victory at the Indianapolis Road Course makes him the 13th driver with a fixed berth in the 2023 playoffs. Challengers such as Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Daniel Suarez head to next weekend's race at Watkins Glen International. This is for another chance to make it into the top 16 qualifying drivers for the postseason.

Michael McDowell reflects on his victory at Indianapolis Road Course

Managing to blitz the field at one of the most crucial times in the NASCAR regular season, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell finally put an end to his dry spell since 2021.

Visiting victory lane for the second time since the seas parted for the #34 Ford Mustang driver at Daytona International Speedway, McDowell emphasized on the gravity of the win.

Elaborating on how he brought his family to a race he thought he could win, the 38-year-old summed up his emotions in an interview with NBC Sports, saying:

"It's such a big deal. I mean, winning the Daytona 500 was one of the coolest moments you could ever have, but going to victory lane without your family, that was tough. So, we cherry-picked, my family comes to the race we think we can win. We thought we can win this one, just so proud."

Michael McDowell now sits as one of the drivers challenging for the Round of 12 during the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.