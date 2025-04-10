"We’re not a good pairing": William Byron blames holiday card game meltdowns on pairing with mom

William Byron addressed how he often gets competitive about 'almost' anything and gets into a trash talk with his mother. In a recent conversation with Jeff Gluck, the Hendrick Motorsports driver revealed that the trash talk comes from the frustration of losing in a holiday card game, and he carries it out with his mother, Dana Byron, who's "not a good pairing."

Byron recently sat with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, where the former participated in the customary tradition of answering 12 questions. In one of the questions, Gluck asked Byron if the latter had gotten competitive in something away from racing recently.

The #24 driver replied:

"Well, that’s anything for me. But the thing that sticks out is cards with my family over the holidays. Anytime we go on a trip and we play Spades or something, I lose my s— if we lose. I usually storm off, and they laugh at me (laughs)."

Following this, Gluck touched upon Byron about losing his "sh*t", and what makes him do it.

"Just the frustration of losing. And no offense to my mom (Dana), but we’re always paired together, and we’re not a good pairing. I won’t blame one or the other, but it ends up in frustration, and I just lose my sh*t," he added.

William Byron was born to Bill and Dana Byron on November 27, 1997, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is the younger of the two children and has an elder sister named Kathryn Byron.

William Byron let his feelings known after losing the Darlington race: "I'm sure it'll sting a lot"

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) drives into turn two during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Following the conclusion of the Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway, William Byron shared his thoughts and explained that the race result was going to 'sting him a lot'. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led 243 of 297 laps but came up short to Denny Hamlin's prowess.

"Those guys just could be aggressive on the other side of the green-flag cycle and we lost control there," Byron summarized. "And once we lost control it was too late in the going to kind of get back up there. It sucks. I'm sure it'll sting a lot tonight. But there's still a lot of positives it's just, it stings in the moment for sure."

Byron started the race from pole after a brilliant qualifying on Saturday (April 5) and then went on to keep his advantage in Stage 1 and Stage 2. However, at the very last moment, Denny Hamlin's stunning pit stop put him ahead of the pack, and in the end, handed him his second back-to-back win, while Byron settled for second place.

Byron leads the regular Drivers' Championship with 315 points after eight races. Having won a race, he also took four top-fives and five top-10s. Byron has three stage wins and is the driver with the most lead laps.

