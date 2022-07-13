"We’re grateful to have a win at this point" - 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been 'interesting', says Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion and currently the points table leader, has been the most successful driver of the 2022 season so far. With the most wins at 3 and the highest points at 684, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is happy to have a win in the middle of the season and is focussing on getting a few more in the remaining regular season’s races.

Speaking about his 2022 season, Elliott stated that it’s an interesting year as he feels grateful that he is on the winning side. He added that it’s an interesting situation to see wins from the outside.

Elliott said:

“I just look at how many races are left and that’s a lot of races. Eight weeks. stages mixed in there and all the things that can happen in eight weeks. And there are guys that are beyond capable of winning one, two, three races that haven’t won yet that are certainly there too. It’s been an interesting year. Glad we’re on the winning side of it. Certainly we’re grateful to have a win at this point and be able to try and focus on getting some more. It’s an interesting situation, for sure, when you look at from the outside.”

On Sunday, July 10, when Elliott won his third Cup race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he became the first driver to do so in 2022.

Earlier, he reached Victory Lane at Dover Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.

Chase Elliott’s performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott started the race from pole and had a dominating Quaker State 400 in front of his hometown crowd. He managed to win Stage 1 and Stage 2 and then led a race-high 97 of the 260 laps. In the closing laps, he won the battle from Corey LaJoie to take the title home.

NASCAR @NASCAR Another wild one to add to a wild season. Another wild one to add to a wild season. https://t.co/jhQ35Uvnna

In the final few laps, LaJoie gave tough competition to the Georgia-native but it was not enough to stop the latter from a historic win. The Hendrick Motorsports driver grabbed the lead from LaJoie with two laps remaining and took the checkered flag under yellow after a block sent LaJoie crashing into the wall in Turn 1.

Sunday's dramatic win marked his first Cup Series victory at his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway. He became the second Georgia-born driver after his father, Bill Elliott, to claim a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Catch Chase Elliott again at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

