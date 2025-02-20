"We’re just not that big of a deal": Chase Briscoe comments on NASCAR's popularity in contrast to Formula 1

During a recent interview, Chase Briscoe shared his take on what NASCAR needs to do to take the sport to a new level of popularity. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who recently won the pole position for the Daytona 500, referenced the example of Formula 1 in his response to Jeff Gluck.

It's worth mentioning that over the last few years, F1 has experienced a popularity boom across the world. However, the sport's popularity in the USA in particular has been something worth highlighting. This is evident in the fact that F1 went from having one race across a season in the US to now having three.

Briscoe mentioned how there are people who go to F1 races only for an Instagram post. He further described:

"It’s bougie, right? We need to have that atmosphere to a certain extent, but you also can’t price out our fans who are loyal. You want it to be affordable where people can come, and F1 is not affordable; it’s outrageously expensive. But from a racing product, our racing is the best in the world. We have incredible races. Look at the Atlanta race last year. Our racing product is night and day better than what they have. But they make it feel like an event, and their drivers are superstars. Making the drivers superstars here would make it a bigger deal."

Chase Briscoe mentioned that when he was growing up, people across America could name 'middle-pack' drivers in the Cup Series. He spoke about Jeff Gordon being on Saturday Night Live, and there not being a single Cup driver today who has had that exposure.

"We’re just not that big of a deal. Where F1 guys I could see going on “Saturday Night Live” because they’re considered superstars," Briscoe added.

Chase Briscoe couldn't believe he had won the pole position at the Daytona 500

During his interview with Jeff Gluck, the JGR #19 driver was asked how he processed winning the pole position for the Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe claimed winning the pole was 'pretty wild.'

And while he tried not to make it more than what it was, a pole position, being the driver who led the field to green during the Great American Race was 'crazy'.

"I’ve watched this race since I was a kid. Even this week, with the President coming, it reminds you how big a deal this is. In victory lane, there were more photographers for that than when I won the Southern 500," Briscoe described.

He revealed taht after he took the checkered flag during qualifying and was told by his crew chief about his pole, he couldn't believe it was true. Briscoe added that in his eyes, he shouldn't even be racing in the Daytona 500 since he 'defied the odds.'

Winning pole position at the Daytona 500 was something the 30-year-old claimed he never pictured himself doing one day.

