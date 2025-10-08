“We’re just throwing him to the wolves”: Trackhouse boss admits to Shane van Gisbergen’s steep learning curve amid swift adaptation to ovals 

Shane van Gisbergen yet again headlined the road course weekend for the fifth time this NASCAR Cup Series season. While the Kiwi stood out among his peers, his boss, Justin Marks, believes he is still on a learning curve when it comes to competing in the traditional oval tracks of the stock-car racing series.In a post-race interview at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Trackhouse Racing owner Marks discussed the steady graph of the No. 88 Chevry driver and how swiftly he has adapted to the ovals. He said (via Asapsports.com):&quot;You look at just how difficult this thing is, that people spend years and years and years of their career trying to figure out these difficult racetracks out, and we're just throwing him to the wolves and standing back and saying, Go figure it out, you have 20 minutes of practice.&quot;Furthermore, Marks emphasized the recent strong run of the former Supercars Champion on the oval circuits and the possibility of a brighter future for him under the Chevy roster:&quot;That's why we signed him to a multi-year deal like we did, because we know that they will come. The fact that he's so quickly already starting to find his way into the top 10 on the ovals, I think that there's a very, very high ceiling there that can make him remarkably dangerous.&quot;Although Gisbergen's six Cup wins have come on the road courses, the 36-year-old has racked up seven top 20 finishes and a recent top-10 finish at Kansas in his rookie season.Shane van Gisbergen thrilled with an 'awesome battle' with Kyle Larson and Christopher BellIn his fifth consecutive road course win this year, Shane van Gisbergen crossed the finish line 15.160 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson at the Charlotte ROVAL playoff race. In the long run, Larson and Christopher Bell were the only two drivers who managed to challenge the road course master for the lead.Speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Shane van Gisbergen reflected on the final stage turnaround that propelled him to add a fifth race win to his resume in his rookie Cup season. He said:&quot;The start of that third stage I just didn't have the speed, and both Christopher and Kyle passed me, and I just couldn't get going, you know, and whatever Stephen did or the team did at the pit stop the next set of tires was amazing, and we drove back to them and same on the last set.&quot;&quot;The car was just unreal, really fun to be able to come through like that, and yeah it was an awesome battle. It was a little bit rough with Kyle, but it was hard racing, and hopefully everyone enjoyed it, added Gisbergen.&quot;NASCAR will next return for the Round of 8 opener race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12.