“We’re not leading laps anywhere”: Ross Chastain gives a reality check to Trackhouse Racing

Ross Chastain sent a clear message to his team, Trackhouse Racing, three races into the 2025 playoffs. He is the only driver from the Trackhouse camp who advanced beyond the opening round of the postseason.

Ad

However, Chastain hasn’t been able to log a single top-five finish since then. Furthermore, his 72 laps led in the No. 1 Chevy Camaro ranks last among the 12 drivers who made the Round of 12. As of today, he sits in the 11th spot in the playoff driver standings, with a two-point deficit on the cutoff line.

Chastain’s teammate and NASCAR Cup Series rookie, Shane van Gisbergen, dominated nearly every road course event of the regular season. But coming to the ovals, Trackhouse Racing hasn’t really had the best of times.

Ad

Trending

“We’re not leading laps anywhere,” Ross Chastain said in a release. “So it kind of answers the question.”

Ross Chastain is currently in his fourth season driving full-time for Trackhouse Racing. He bagged his maiden win, as well as Trackhouse’s first, at Circuit of The Americas back in 2022. Today, the Alva, Florida, native owns six premier series victories, with his latest one coming at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

Ad

To survive the upcoming three-race segment, Chastain must score stage points while avoiding on-track incidents. The 32-year-old driver will be propelled directly to the Round of 8 if he wins one of these three events, starting with the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 21, the 301-lap event will be televised on USA (2 pm ET onwards), with live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ross Chastain signs a multi-year extension with Moose Fraternity

Ahead of his playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13), Ross Chastain signed a contract extension with Moose Fraternity through 2027. But this is not just any other partnership. Moose Fraternity has been a partner of Chastain since 2020, when he was driving full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing.

Ad

Chastain and his family also happen to be members of Moose Fraternity’s Tice and the Shores, Florida Lodge 1297, a non-profit organization based in Florida.

“The Moose Fraternity has been with me at racetracks and taken me to lodges across the country,” Ross Chastain said of the 1888-founded fraternal and service organization. “They are salt of the earth, good people who I have watched give back to the community.”

Motorsports fans might recall Chastain’s win at Talladega Superspeedway in 2022. The driver wheeled his No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevy Camaro to victory lane, marking his second career triumph in the NASCAR Cup Series. Moose Fraternity will be back on the car for the final race of the Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway, which is scheduled for October 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.