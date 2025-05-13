“We’re not having a Logano baby”: Kyle Busch takes a hilarious dig at Team Penske star

Kyle Busch isn't just one of NASCAR's fiercest competitors, but he's also got a knack for landing well-timed jabs. During a recent appearance on Denny Hamlin's 'Actions Detrimental Podcast', the two-time champion opened up about fatherhood and the birth of his son, throwing in a light-hearted shot at longtime rival Joey Logano.

Speaking about how his son was born, Busch revealed that he and his wife Samantha Sarcinella scheduled Brexton's delivery ahead of time, intentionally avoiding a very specific date.

"Brexton's due date was on the 22nd. And I was like, 'We aren't having a Logano baby... Is 18 an option?" Busch recalled drawing laughs from Hamlin and the crew. (1:17:59 onwards )

As they discussed how NASCAR drivers plan around racing schedules when expecting a child, Kyle Busch's quick-witted response instantly stood out. Drivers lose playoff eligibility if they miss a regular season race, however, they are granted waivers for medical emergencies or personal commitments like childbirth.

Denny Hamlin joked that most drivers nowadays 'schedule it like a dentist appointment,' adding that nobody wants to miss a race. That led to Busch detailing how they pushed for an earlier date to avoid any unwanted overlap with Joey Logano's birthday. Brexton was eventually born on May 18, 2015, in Charlotte without any complications, according to his father's wish.

Brexton Busch, with his father Kyle Busch during the Championship Race at Phoenix. Source: Imagn

The podcast also touched on how the couple chose the name. Busch admitted they wanted something both strong and personal, especially since Samantha's initials are SS. After rejecting losing out on 'Beckett' to a nephew and 'Braxton' not being 'manly enough,' they modified it to Brexton, a decision influenced by wanting a 'racer name':

"Beckett was our favourite boy name... We knew we wanted a B name. We wanted a BB. So whatever Busch, right? Cuz Samantha is SS... So, Brexton's name originally was Braxton... So, we were like, 'I don't like Braxton.' I want it more manly, like Brexton. So we changed the vowel." (1:20:55 onwards)

Hamlin chimed in with his own list of 'soft' names, throwing around examples like 'Sebastian' while Busch joked about 'Lewis' around the house.

How fatherhood changed Kyle Busch: 'I'm living by my word'

Kyle Busch celebrates with wife Samantha and son Brexton at Pocono Raceway. Source: Imagn

Apart from the jokes, Kyle Busch also opened up about how becoming a father, first to Brexton and later to his daughter, Lennix, has reshaped his mindset both on and off the track. Denny Hamlin, who's known Busch for decades, acknowledged the change, who is himself a father of three daughters.

Hamlin and Busch were teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing for 15 years and currently are the two winningest drivers in NASCAR. However, they were not known to be friendly, especially during their JGR days, Hamlin said in the podcast:

"I got to know you a little bit off the racetrack, during our time at JGR... Sometimes you get along with someone better when you're not teammates and we flew together at at Tallaladega and Kyle was getting up, 'Hey, you guys need a water?' It's just like who is this guy? I swear he's a nice fellow now... It seems like fatherhood will do that stuff to you." (36:18 onwards)

Busch credited much of that growth to the responsibilities of parenting, especially with Brexton's budding interest in racing. He admitted that he now thinks twice about his own decisions, knowing his son is watching and learning.

"I think Brexton being in racing, and my messages that I'm trying to deliver to him. I'm now taking more sense in understanding. I can't do something this way, when I am trying to teach him that way... So, it makes more sense, that I'm living by my word?" (37:42 onwards)

One moment that stood out, came during the Bristol dirt race. Busch was running second behind Bubba Wallace and noticed that the high line wasn't working. However, knowing Brexton would ask about it, he gave it a try anyway to prove to him it 'wasn't going to work.'

Kyle Busch's revelations in Actions Detrimental offered NASCAR fans a glimpse of the man behind the wheel, driven as much by love for his family as his hunger for wins.

