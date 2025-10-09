“We’re missing the build-up”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for a ‘pillar show’ to enhance NASCAR’s race day viewership

On the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former Xfinity Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Jr., talked about NASCAR's current broadcasting situation. Earnhardt Jr. pointed out that stock car racing is lacking a 'pillar show' to enhance the viewership experience of the audience.During the podcast, the hosts highlighted that the current broadcasting has become complicated, with the practice and qualifying session streamed on a different network from the race. They suggested that hosting the race, including all the events, on a major network like FOX would make things easier for the audience.Continuing further, Dale Earnhardt Jr. pointed out that NASCAR is missing a weekly TV 'pillar show' that builds up the story lines and conversation to enhance the viewing experience. He supported his statement, citing an example of the former TV show RPM 2Night hosted on ESPN, which covered all the major racing series in the late 90s. Dale Jr. stated [00:54 onwards]:&quot;We're missing the buildup. Weekly shows. Get home from work, turn on the television, and watch 30 minutes to an hour of talk, conversation around the sport. We need like that pillar show, like RPM 2Night, you know? Yeah, we need that one show that's like the all-catch-all.&quot;&quot;We also need practice and qualifying to be storylines... We need a little more. It gives you opportunity to understand what to expect on race day, and it gives you an opportunity to talk and tell stories and stuff about what you could see,&quot; he added.The first race of the Round of Eight, the South Point 400, will be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12, 2025. Fans can catch the 267-lap live action on USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max at 5:30 p.m. ET.“Every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. got candid about the changes in the 2026 Cup Series scheduleEarlier this season, NASCAR announced that it would change the venue of the All-Star race for the 2026 season. The governing body made two major changes in the upcoming Cup Series season, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his excitement about the same.The 2026 Cup Series season will take off from the 'Great American Race,' the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 15, 2026. Following that, NASCAR decided to change the venue of the All-Star race from North Wilkesboro Speedway to Dover Motor Speedway for the 2026 season. Reflecting on the change, Dale Earnhardt Jr. appreciated NASCAR and stated:&quot;The big news for me on the 2026 @NASCAR schedule is @NWBSpeedway getting a points race! I can't wait to call 400 laps of night racing there on July 19. It's massive for the surrounding community, and every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner next July.&quot;The governing body also announced two off weeks in the next season. The off weeks will be given during the regular season, with the first scheduled after the Martinsville Speedway race and the second after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race.