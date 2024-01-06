“We’re all much more sophisticated than we were in the 90s”: Kyle Busch speaks his mind on NASCAR's new TV deal and its impact on fans

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch recently shed light on NASCAR's 7.7 million worth new TV deal with four different broadcasting partners that will be effective from the 2025 to 2031 season.

Rowdy points out the significance of the financial aspect in NASCAR, particularly highlighting the influence of television coverage. He claimed that television plays a crucial role in NASCAR, as live sports events drive the sport’s popularity and revenue generation.

Speaking to PRN’s Garage Pass, Kyle Busch also pointed out that with the accessibility of information in the present day, it's easier for fans to navigate and find the channels or platforms airing NASCAR events.

According to him, the modern technology and resources make it simpler for fans to locate and watch races compared to the limitations faced in the 1990s, such as having to rely on TV Guide listings.

“It’s all about the financials, right? TV runs our sport, live sports is where it’s at. It’s interesting though that you have the different partners now. It’s kinda good but it’s a little bit hard for the fanbase of like, ‘What network are we on this week?’ that sort of thing,” Busch said as quoted by On3.com.

“Somebody put out a post of 1995, all the different broadcasts and switching every week and all that. I saw that, where it’s like, I don’t remember it being that bad, but yeah it was pretty bad. But with access this day and age, it’s not that hard. Come on, we’re all much more sophisticated than we were in the 90s of looking through the TV Guide.”

The first 14 races of the 2024 Cup season will be broadcast on FOX Sports. The next five races will be televised by streaming giant Amazon Prime. The next five races will then be broadcast on TNT before NBC Sports takes over for the coverage of the last 14 events.

Kyle Busch hopes to continue the momentum in his second year at Richard Childress Racing

After a 15-year-long tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion moved to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. He had a strong first year at RCR, registering three wins, 10 top-fives, and 17 top-10s.

Unfortunately, Kyle Busch failed to qualify for the second round of playoffs and finished the season in 14th place in the points table.

Catch Kyle Busch in action when the 2024 Cup season kicks-off at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.