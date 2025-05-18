"We’re overperforming": Josh Berry shares a thumping message for former SHR teammates' playoff surge with new ‘positions’

Josh Berry shared his thoughts about his former Stewart-Haas Racing teammates' performances in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Berry, along with Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, and Ryan Preece, found "great" teams after Tony Stewart and Gene Haas jointly announced the closure of their Cup team operations last year.

With Briscoe being the first driver out of the four to bag a ride with Joe Gibbs Racing, Berry joined the historic Wood Brothers Racing. Soon after that, Gragson joined the Front Row Motorsports roster, and Preece became the last driver of the now-defunct SHR team to join RFK Racing.

Since last season, the four drivers have shown strong performances with their new teams and have made strides this year. Keeping that in mind, the No. 21 Ford driver Berry was asked about the journey they have had, with three of them sitting above the playoff bubble after 12 races of the regular season.

"It's hard to say. Obviously, we're faster and I don't know why," Josh Berry said in recent media availability. "There was tons of amazing people there. I don't really know why it's been so different, but we're just more competitive."

"I think last year a lot of people looked at us as underperforming and now we're overperforming. It changes just like that. The perception has changed completely. Like I said, I think we've all fallen into really good positions with great teams and I'm thankful for that. Thankfully, we all did enough last year to find those opportunities and come out on the other side of it," Berry added.

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry - Jack Link's 500 - Qualifying - Source: Imagn

In his second full-time season in NASCAR's premier division this year, Josh Berry claimed his maiden Cup win and has added two more top 10 finishes with the Wood Brothers-owned organization.

As Berry prepares for the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, he also voiced his thoughts on the upcoming "longest race" in the stock-car racing series.

What Josh Berry said on the significance of Coca-Cola 600 race in NASCAR

Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

In his previous attempt with SHR, Josh Berry managed an impressive 10-place finish in last year's crown jewel race at Charlotte, North Carolina. As the Tennessee native returns to the 1.5-mile track with the newfound speed, he shared an optimistic response in a recent media availability.

"It’s the longest race in our sport, and that opens up a lot of opportunities for comers and goers," Josh Berry said via speedwaymedia.com. "You obviously have to have a good balance to start the race, but then it cools off, and you’ve got to stay up with the track. It’s just a grind. For us, I’m really excited to get there with the speed we’ve had on the intermediates. I finished 10th there last year."

After the exhibition race at North Wilkesboro, NASCAR will return to its next points-paying race, the Coca-Cola 600, on Sunday, May 25 at 6 p.m. ET.

