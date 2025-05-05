“We’re not proud of what happened”: Joey Logano’s crew chief on the ‘learnings’ after a ‘healing’ Texas win 

Joey Logano's crew chief, Paul Wolfe, recently shared his thoughts after making up for the lost points in Talladega. Following a disqualification in last week's superspeedway racing, the No. 22 Ford driver redeemed himself with his maiden win of the 2025 season. Logano bagged his 37th career victory at the Wurth 400 event at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4.

While Austin Cindric locked his playoff berth in Talladega, his teammate Logano initially managed a top-five finish. However, NASCAR decided to penalize the three-time NASCAR champion for failing post-race inspection, for missing a bolt in the rear spoiler, thus adding misery to his average performance so far. Nevertheless, the Penske star bounced back with a clean win at the non-drafting track.

In a post-race media interaction, Wolfe, the championship-winning crew chief, was asked if the team had a breath of fresh air after Talladega's unfortunate result. He said, via speedwaydigest:

"Well, obviously wins heal a lot of things and fix a lot of problems. Last week was unfortunate. You know, we're not proud of what happened there. It was nothing intentional. It was really a learning moment, like I've told all the guys in our meetings this week. We know what happened, or we have a pretty good idea what happened, and we need to make sure that doesn't happen again and move forward."

"It was something that we could have done a better job of to not have happen with that penalty post-race," added Joey Logano's crew chief.

Later on, Wolfe admitted to building on this momentum and put themselves in the position to win.

What Joey Logano said after clinching Team Penske's second win of the season

NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

Reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano started the season with a DNF at the Daytona 500 and had just managed a single top 10 result in his 10 starts for the Roger Penske-owned organization. However, a win that booked his playoff berth silenced all his doubters.

Logano, who led less than 10 laps of the race but was in the front when it mattered the most, reflected on his much-needed win and said:

"We had a really tough pit stall situation. The pit crew did a good job of managing that and just grabbed a couple here and there. The car was fast. I knew that yesterday. We just did a poor job of qualifying."

"Just grinded it. Just keep grinding a couple here and a couple there, and eventually get a win here. It's nice to get one. Real nice," Joey Logano added.

While two out of the three drivers under the Ford roster have made their way to the postseason, Team Penske will now shift their mission to bag another crucial victory for their star driver Ryan Blaney.

