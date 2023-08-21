“We’re not safe”: Bubba Wallace knows playoff spot still not secured despite an impressive race at Watkins Glen

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace mentioned he was still not safe from his rivals as he has not secured the playoff spot despite winning the race at Watkins Glen.

The 29-year-old opened up a 32-point lead over the Playoff cutline entering next weekend’s cutoff race before the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The NASCAR Cup Series driver is well aware of the threat and fully focused on the next race.

In his post-race interview with NASCAR.com, Bubba Wallace said:

"Hats off to our team, they put in a lot of work in the sim something I really struggle with but it pays off. We showed up here with a game plan and we executed that and that's what we needed to do. Execution is such a big part of our sport and our team so as long we keep doing that, we'll make a really good run."

He added:

"We're not safe, we're not locked in and that's by any means but we just got to go out and have a clean race at Daytona. Everybody is talking about how good we are but past results don't really mean anything. We gotta go out and deliver, get to Stage 1 and Stage 2 and ultimately to the end of the race."

Bubba Wallace analyzes his win at Watkins Glen

The Toyota Camry driver stated that he needed some extra motivation before the race from NASCAR legend Scott Dixon, who gave him sage advice ahead of the start.

Bubba Wallace said:

“Shout out to Scott Dixon. I actually talked to him this morning about the mental piece of it. It’s hard when you climb in for a road course race and tell yourself you are going to crash, and you are going to suck. When you tell yourself that every time, he basically told me, ‘Shut the hell up. I’m here for a reason and trust in myself and I’m here for a reason. Believe in myself.’"

Wallace also talked about how this was the first time he felt proud of himself during a race and added:

“I don’t think I had one lap today where I thought I was going to suck, so that’s good. I’m proud of myself. That’s the first time I’ve felt proud of myself on a road course race."

"I executed and didn’t lose focus maybe one time and that is what you have to do on these road course races. That’s the difference maker. You have to stay on it, especially at these places.

It remains to be seen how Bubba Wallace performs at Daytona and if he can secure a Playoff spot next weekend.