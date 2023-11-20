"We're still figuring that out": Josh Berry on adapting to Kevin Harvick's former crew chief ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick’s crew chief will be seen working with Josh Berry in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Stewart-Haas Racing announced during the season that Berry will take over the #4 Ford from retiring Harvick starting in 2014.

During the off-season Josh Berry and Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers were seen participating in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway.

During this time, Berry, who competed part-time in the Cup Series this past season was interviewed by media and asked how it has been so far working with the new crew chief and his bond with him ahead of the 2024 NASCAR season.

Berry replied (via Frontstretch):

“I think we're still figuring that out, but Roddy and I have had a good relationship for mean. Obviously, there's not anybody else that I'd want calling the shots. For me in the cup series, getting to do this stuff together is just kind of just a bonus. He's put a lot of hours into this car, and it's been really fast. So we're just going to try to keep on getting better.”

“We've had a lot speed” – Josh Berry on winning the pole at Florence Motor Speedway

The 33-year-old driver, who was making his second start in the #62 for Kevin Harvick Inc, cemented himself as early favorite at South Carolina 400 after setting the fastest time in qualifying.

Speaking more about the overall communication with Childers and how he helped in winning the South Carolina 400 pole, Berry said:

“Yeah, no, it's been really good. It's been a lot of fun working with these guys, just learning and kind of going through the motions of learning and trying things that Rodney wants to try, try things that I know from my past and JRM, and we've had a lot speed. That car has been solid. We just got to keep working on it, making sure that race is good, making sure it lasts, man. I think, like I said, we feel like we're better than we were last week. It's going to be a long race. A lot can happen,”

Starting from the pole, Josh Berry finished fourth – 2.116 seconds behind race winner Kade brown.