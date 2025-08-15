"We're still in negotiations": Kaulig Racing official gives timeline on Ty Dillon contract deal

After spending a year racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Ty Dillon returned to racing in the Cup Series in the 2025 season. The driver took charge of the No. 10 car for the Kaulig Racing team this season. As per several reports, Dillon is interested and in constant talks with the team regarding a contract renewal for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.Kaulig Racing is also trending for having the same driver lineup for next season, which means that Dillon is most likely to drive for them next year. Dillon has had a mixed season this year, with ups and downs, at a time when everyone expected him to run last and be way off the pace compared to other drivers.Kaulig Racing team president Chris Rice recently shared an update on the contract talks and provided a timeline for the confirmation.&quot;We are still in negotiations. I think by Friday, we will 100% know. We are real close to having Ty's deal done again for 26'. We feel like he's done a good job. He's had some ups and downs, but he hasn't done what everybody thought he was gonna do, 'Run around last and be way off the pace'. He's actually been in contention at some races,&quot; Rice said via SiriusXM radio.The 33-year-old driver was the underdog story of NASCAR's inaugural In-Season challenge this summer. The driver qualified as the 32nd seed during the challenge and made it all the way to the final round at Indianapolis.Ty Dillon secures Sponsorship from DraftKingsNASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon recently made headlines as he advanced to the final of the NASCAR In-Season tournament, which was presented by DraftKings. Now, the driver has secured an exclusive sponsorship deal with the DraftKings brand and will carry its distinct branding in two events this year.DraftKings is one of the premier sports betting platforms in the US, and it will be on board Ty Dillon's car for the Cup Series races at St. Louis and Kansas Speedway.Dillon recently shared his views on the news and the new sponsorship that he has.“I am passionate about delivering fans the best experience possible, which is why it is so exciting to be working alongside DraftKings. It’s an iconic brand that’s become synonymous with innovation and fan engagement, offering a responsible and entertaining way for fans to get even more invested in the action. I’m proud to have DraftKings on the No. 10 Chevrolet, and honored to have them join us this season,” Dillon said via Toby Christie.Dillon is currently ranked 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, scoring 355 points so far. The driver will be back in action this weekend at the Richmond Raceway and hopes to end this season on a high note in the remaining races.