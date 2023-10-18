“We’re all waiting for the choke moment”: Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney fire friendly shots at each other on social media

NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace took to social media to engage in a lighthearted exchange, injecting some humor into what had been a week of intense racing drama.

The banter began when Blaney found himself disqualified following the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas, thanks to an illegal shock. He had the penalty rescinded after further inspection, and Wallace seized the opportunity to tease his friend as he playfully quipped on X:

"P Illegal Shock yesterday 👍🏾."

In response, referencing an incident from the previous year, Ryan Blaney inquired:

"Just remembered you were on vacation last year during Miami, are you excited to go back?"

The duo continued to trade friendly jabs, poking fun at each other's past blunders and playoff performances. Wallace shared a video of Blaney's spin during a race and wrote:

"Ah yes. Learned a lot of what NOT to do that weekend. Prepped and ready to go."

Blaney swiftly retorted:

"Ah yes. Good view from the couch I’m sure. You learned of what NOT to do 2 weekends in a row. Look at you learning."

The playful banter escalated when Wallace predicted a "choke moment" for Blaney, saying:

"War room*. But yes all of what you’re saying is correct. You’re on a roll, like normal! We’re all waiting for the choke moment tho…like normal."

This prompted the latter to drop a witty remark of his own. Blaney quipped:

"Hell you choked last* round. So now I’m trying to learn of what NOT to do from you. How crazy this world is."

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney share beers post-banter

The playful banter between the two buddies was all in good fun as Ryan Blaney shared a GIF affirming that. However, the Team Penske driver made it known that he wasn't one to quit.

Bubba Wallace's next response was in similar spirits to Blaney's as he extended an invitation for post-race beverages, to which Blaney enthusiastically agreed.

"Look at you learning! 🤗 Beers later? 💀" Wallace asked.

Blaney responded:

"Make it bourbon my guy 🥃."

The exchange concluded with a final humorous jab from Wallace, suggesting a potential sponsor for Blaney's team following his week of close encounters with NASCAR regulations.

"If your team doesn’t end up with a breath mint sponsor after this week from kissing NASCARs a**…epic choke moment," Bubba Wallace wrote.

Both Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney will be back in action this weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway as the latter continues his quest for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Wallace, on the other hand, would be looking forward to playing the spoilsport after the 23XI Racing driver faced elimination in the Cup race in Charlotte Roval.