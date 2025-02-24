"We're here to win races not be a boy band": Carson Hocevar crystal clear on prioritizing career-best feat over making friends in Atlanta race

Carson Hocevar has prioritized winning races over making friends in the NASCAR Cup Series. Following his runner-up finish at the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hocevar stated that he was in the sport to win races and not be in a "boy band."

The Spire Motorsports driver pulled off an insane drive in the dying stages of the race where he was inches away from the race win. Hocevar almost pulled off the miracle, but it was a little too late as Christopher Bell crossed the finish line amid a controversial overtime.

NASCAR pushed the caution button after a wreck. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric and Hendrick Motorsports star and 2025 Daytona 500 winner William Byron tangled with each other. However, the race ended in overtime, and Bell claimed the victory.

"We're here to win races not be a boy band and love each other and play in the playground together," Hocevar told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports after the race. "So, obviously there's learning lessons. You don't wanna piss anybody off or frustrate anybody and these things I would clean up for sure. But it's gonna come with learning lessons."

"It's the first time I've ever. Again I'm normally 40th, and waiting for them to crash and hoping they crash and I finish the teens. So to be upfront and get stage points of the stages have a shot to win is something that I can held my head higher for real, for much and I've always said, I'm really bad Superspeedways racer, so hope this gives me a little bit more confidence," he further added.

Following the race, numerous drivers came up to Hocevar and congratulated the Spire Motorsports driver for his incredible driver. The #77 driver started the race from 26th place, made some aggressive maneuvers in the latter stages of the race, and brought in the famous three-wide formation to give fans another close photo finish.

Carson Hocevar hails team after impressive Atlanta outing

Following his impressive second-place finish in the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Carson Hocevar took to his social media account to praise his team, Spire Motorsports. Sharing a photo of the car, and the #77 crew on the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter, Hocevar wrote:

"Great group of guys. the new spire."

Here's the post on X by Carson Hocevar:

Carson Hocevar joined Spire Motorsports in 2024 under a multi-year deal by bypassing the Xfinity Series. His impressive performance last year, earned him the Rookie of the Year award in 2024.

