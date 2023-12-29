“We have not reached our ceiling yet”: Christopher Bell believes there is more performance left to unlock within #20 JGR crew

Christopher Bell had an impressive 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season but the title-deciding Phoenix race was cut short after a brake rotor failure. As a result, he left the race early and had no chance of winning his maiden Cup title.

The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver has won two races and set a career-high mark, with six pole positions and four of those coming during the postseason.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview, Christopher Bell has reflected on his 2023 season, expressing a sense of unfinished goals and potential missed opportunities, regardless of whether he won the championship. He admitted to feeling a sense of unfinished business due to numerous races where he believed better outcomes were possible. Bell lamented the lost chances for victories, top-threes, and top-five finishes throughout the 36-race campaign.

“I definitely feel like there is unfinished business and you know what, regardless of if we won the championship or not, I would have felt that way, just because we left so many races on the table that could have had top five, top threes, possibly wins. And so I left Phoenix feeling very calm, and I was looking forward to what’s ahead of us,” Bell was quoted as saying by NASCAR.com.

Expand Tweet

Christopher Bell believes in his #20 JGR Toyota team’s confidence and enthusiasm for future races, highlighting his determination to improve and strive for success in the upcoming NASCAR seasons.

“I feel good. I feel really good, and I love my team, and I think that we have not reached our ceiling yet, so that gives me confidence,” he added.

“It was certainly disappointing” – Christopher Bell on his unfortunate end to Phoenix race

In a star-studded line-up, the #20 Toyota driver has been the only driver to reach the Championship 4 race in the last two Cup Series seasons. His consistency in the playoff races is unbelievable. He scored three consecutive poles in the first three playoff races and a fourth one later.

Christopher Bell also claimed the much-needed win at Homestead-Miami Speedway to advance into his second championship 4 race.

Reviewing his championship 4 race before the NASCAR Awards, Christopher Bell said:

“I mean, it was certainly disappointing, but it is what it is. Denny Hamlin had a steering failure at Homestead that probably took him out of it, Martin Truex [Jr.] had an engine failure at Homestead that probably took him out of it, and that’s just in my group.

“I’m sure that everyone has those problems that have hindered them, and unfortunately mine came in the championship race. But it just wasn’t meant to be and I’m OK with that. Hopefully my time will come.”