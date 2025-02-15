"We seem to have really good speed with our No.8 zone Chevrolet": Kyle Busch walks fans through day in his life ahead of Daytona 500

NASCAR recently dropped a video on Instagram giving the fans a sneak peek of Kyle Busch preparing for this year’s Daytona 500. The Richard Childress Racing driver is eyeing his first win in the coveted race as he enters his 20th season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Busch’s day started with practice at 10:05 AM, which he said, turned out “pretty good.” Although his No. 8 Zone Chevy felt a little rough on track, Busch wasn’t too alarmed.

“Started out with getting out on track, getting the rest knocked off, having all the guys working together, getting their stuff back going again, and being back on the racetrack,” Busch said in the video. “That felt good and (the) car was a little bit rough but it looked a lot like everybody else's.”

“But we seem to have really good speed with our No. 8 Zone Chevrolet so looking forward to qualifying here coming up and hopefully locking into a really good starting position,” he added.

Practice was followed by a “subnormal” media day at 12:15 PM. The reporters seemed to be asking Kyle Busch the same old questions: When will he win his first Daytona 500? Is 2025 going to be his year?

“Hopefully, we can answer those on Sunday,” Busch said.

After reviewing a racing video of Brexton (his son) at 3:45 PM, the two-time Cup Series champion started prepping for qualifying, which was scheduled for 8:15 PM. As per the results of his qualifying run, Busch will start 21st in Sunday’s event.

Kyle Busch’s best performance at the crown jewel event came in 2019 when he finished second behind Denny Hamlin, who used to be his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing back then. Will Busch win his first Daytona 500 this year? Only time will tell.

“He does get back to Victory Lane”- NASCAR Hall of Famer makes 2025 prediction for Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch hasn’t won a single race since June 4, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway. Given that he is the winningest driver among the active Cup Series regulars, 2024 has been quite a bumpy ride.

But Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks that Busch will bag his 64th career victory this year. According to the $300 million Hall of Famer, Busch is just “too good”.

"The thing with Kyle, I think he does get back to Victory Lane. He’s too good. Won too many races over the course of his career to not find his way back,” Earnhardt Jr. said in the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download. “But unless something changes dramatically, this will be the life for him. This is the way things are going to be for the foreseeable future.”

Busch won’t be starting the famed 500-miler from the front row, but as seen in past years, it doesn’t always matter where one qualifies for the wreck fest that the Daytona 500 is. Winning the prestigious Harley J. Earl Trophy will indeed look good on his already impressive resume.

