“We are simply in awe of you”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch beaming with pride after son Brexton’s latest win

While Kyle Busch continues to rack up victories in the highest level of NASCAR competition, his son Brexton Busch seems to be continuing the family tradition in the lower categories of racing.

Taking a break from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Kyle Busch, his wife Samantha, and their one-year-old daughter Lennix were present at Millbridge Speedway on September 12, cheering for Brexton in a Box stock car racing competition.

The eight-year-old made his family proud as he went on to win the Feature 1 race in the Beginner Box Stock class. Samantha Busch proudly shared her son's achievement on Instagram Stories with the caption:

"Great job Brexton on your win tonight! We are simply in awe of you. Proud of how hard you work!"

Busch family at Millbridge Speedway

Brexton Busch had recently swept the races in the Junior Sprint category in the KKM Challenge at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, Missouri. Kyle Busch and his family were also present at the event last weekend.

The eight-year-old son of the Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion began his racing career in 2020 at the age of five. Brexton has certainly inherited the winning pedigree from his father as he visited the victory lane just a month into his racing career.

With three years of racing under his belt at such a young age, the third-generation racer continues to put the Busch family name on the victory lane.

Kyle Busch satisfied with a "solid finish" at Kansas Speedway

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver had a horrible start to his playoff campaign as Saturday crashes pushed him to the last row of the starting grid for two weeks in a row.

However, Kyle Busch has rallied through the grid in both the playoff races as he took an 11th place finish at Darlington and recently claimed a seventh place finish at Kansas. Last weekend, he was able to gain spots late in the race as he opted for two tire stop in the overtime restart. Speaking about the race, Busch said:

“I think we got more than we should have or more than what we were capable of there. Just unfortunate for us that you know we were kind of in that spot to right on the line of take two, take four (tires).”

He added:

“But all on all just, we fought hard all day, all weekend, all day all weekend. Thanks to the guys everybody at RCR… This Casey’s Camaro had good speed it today from what we had and endured yesterday. Crashed into practice and coming through with no qualifying and being able to fight up to the front there. So good run solid finish.”

Kyle Busch heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, with a 24-point buffer to the cut-off mark, as he occupies seventh position. He ran top-five in both stages in the Bristol night race last year, until retiring midway through the race.