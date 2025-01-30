“We were spiralling”: When Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha opened up on the tough phase of their marriage

Kyle Busch and wife Samantha inarguably make one of the most loved power couples of NASCAR today. However, life has been tough for them in the past. There was a time when they were about to fall apart completely and even considered a divorce.

Busch met his wife in 2007, his final year with Hendrick Motorsports. Samantha was studying psychology at Purdue University, Indiana at the time. It clicked right away between the two, and after dating for a few years, they got married on December 31, 2010.

Expand Tweet

Trending

But things started getting bad following Samantha’s miscarriage. She felt as if her husband wasn’t there for her anymore. Recalling the same, she said during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE:

“Kyle was my rock and it felt like I didn't have that anymore. We were spiraling. It felt like divorce was real and it was scary."

Thanks to In Vitro Fertilization, in 2015, Kyle Busch's wife gave birth to their first child, a baby boy who the couple named Brexton. Today, Brexton is nine years old and already following in the footsteps of his father, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Brexton is a prodigy when it comes to racing. His array of accolades speak for themselves. He won the Millbridge Beginner Box championship and the Mountain Creek Beginner Box championship in 2022. The following year, he bagged the Millbridge championship for the second time in a row.

Most recently, Brexton bagged the prestigious Golden Driller Award at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout. Needless to say, Samantha was overjoyed.

"I was crying, I'm so proud. He's worked at this, he was so upset last year. Literally every race he went to this year, he was like, 'I'm doing it for Tulsa. I'm doing it for the Driller.' And he did it. He's so happy,” Kyle Busch's wife said, fighting back tears.

Kyle Busch and Samantha welcomed their second child via surrogacy on May 11, 2022. Today, the family of four, along with their dog, Piper, live in the Lake Norman area in North Carolina.

Samantha Busch gives back to the US military and war veterans through Kyle Busch’s Bundle of Joy Fund

Samantha Busch is an advocate of IVF. She, along with her husband Kyle Busch, runs the Bundle of Joy Fund, which provides monetary grants to families that cannot afford IVF treatments. As of today, the Bundle of Joy Fund has awarded 144 grants amounting to a whopping $1,931,884.

Samantha posted an Instagram video recently, stating that the organization now wants to assist US military personnel and war veterans as they attempt to start families of their own. Here is what she wrote in the caption:

“If you’re active duty or a veteran, can you share your insurance coverage details with me? Does it cover egg freezing, IUI, or IVF at all?”

“In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. And yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—are left with zero financial assistance when they want to build families of their own.”

The Bundle of Joy Fund has expanded significantly since its inception in 2015. Not long ago, it partnered with a clinic near an army base.

It funded three families under that clinic, and so the last round of IVF grants were eye-openers for Kyle Busch and wife Samantha. She is now trying to give back even more to the community by finding out how to get insurance coverage for state employees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback