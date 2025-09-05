“We still have unfinished business”: When Martin Truex Jr. expressed his feelings on Furniture Row Racing’s closure due to lack of funds

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. was featured in an interview with NBC Sports in 2018. During the interaction, the Cup Series driver expressed his thoughts on his team, Furniture Row Racing, ceasing its operations from the 2019 season omwards due to a lack of funds.

The Denver, Colorado-based team made its Cup Series debut on November 13, 2005. Following that, the team's first win came during the 2011 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway when Regan Smith parked his car in the victory lane. Multiple drivers drove for the team over the years, including Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Kenny Wallace, Joe Nemechek, and Jimmie Spencer.

Martin Turex Jr. joined the team in 2014 and drove the #78 Chevy before the team switched their OEM to Toyota. Truex Jr. secured his first and only Cup Series championship title in 2017, driving the #78 Toyota. The following year, he finished in second during his team's final year. The announcement came after 5-Hour Energy decided to part ways with the team from the 2019 season.

Reflecting on the same, Turex Jr. told the media (via NBC Sports):

“While I am saddened by today’s announcement, I totally understand the decision. Barney Visser, Joe Garone and the entire Furniture Row Racing team took me in while my career was in a bad place, and together we reached the pinnacle of the sport. I will forever be grateful to each and every one of them, and also to Furniture Row, Denver Mattress and the Visser family."

“But make no mistake this is not the immediate end. We still have unfinished business to attend to and that’s to give everything we have to successfully defend our Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Right now that is foremost on my mind as it is with the entire team," he added.

Martin Truex Jr. amassed 17 wins driving the #78 car for Furniture Row Racing from 2014 to 2018. Additionally, he secured 56 top-five finishes, 91 top-ten finishes, and positions in 180 starts.

“It was kind of downhill”: Martin Truex Jr. got candid about the time competing for Teresa Earnhardt led DEI

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. began his Cup Series career in 2004 while driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI). During that time, the team was led by Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s widow, Teresa Earnhardt. Following that, Truex Jr. pointed out that the team demanded 'a lot of hard work' and resulted in 'not a lot of success' in his six-year stint.

The 45-year-old professional driver retired from the sport after wrapping up the 2024 season. Following that, he was featured in an interview with the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel. 90 while he was out fishing, and the reporter asked him about his time with DEI.

“Early on, it was not that difficult. It kind of came naturally, I guess. It happened really quickly as far as going to the Busch North Series, and I had success early on there, and the next thing you know...it wasn't that long... I'm getting a call to go test Dale Jr.'s car,” Martin Truex Jr. stated [00:21].

After parting ways with Dale Earnhardt Inc., Martin Truex Jr. moved to Michael Waltrip Racing in the 2010 season, piloting the #56 Toyota. He then moved to Furniture Row Racing in 2014 and competed until 2018. The Cup Series driver then transitioned to Joe Gibbs Racing and drove the #19 Toyota until 2024. Notably, former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe replaced him in the 2025 season.

