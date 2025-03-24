"We still have work to do": Jeff Gordon remains relentlessly demanding despite HMS' dominant points standings

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon recently reflected on the team's performance following Kyle Larson's win at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. HMS currently has all four of its drivers in the top six of the points standings. William Byron leads the standings with 244 points, followed by Larson (208) and Alex Bowman (205). Meanwhile, Chase Elliott is ranked sixth with 181 points.

Ad

During a recent media session, Gordon shared his thoughts on the competition with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass. The four-time NASCAR Cup champion pointed out Ryan Blaney's fast Team Penske No. 12 Ford. Blaney led the most laps at Homestead but had engine issues during the final stage and suffered a DNF. Gordon also mentioned Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, who won three consecutive races this season.

"I mean, just like the 12 car [Blaney] today. I mean, honestly, I think that was the car. I mean, it was ridiculous how fast they were. So I still think we're chasing right now, whether it's that 12 car or, at times, the 20 car [Bell]," Jeff Gordon said (01:10 onwards).

Ad

Trending

"So we still have work to do, but we're going to take the win and be happy about it and be happy about where we're at in points, and just look at the things we have to work on. We don't have big things to work on, other than just gaining a little bit more speed," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Larson claimed his 30th Cup win with the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He took the lead after Bowman hit the wall with six laps to go and won by 1.2 seconds.

"Most speed every single weekend" - Jeff Gordon on HMS' focus during NASCAR Cup races

William Byron started the 2025 season for Hendrick Motorsports with his second consecutive Daytona 500 win after last year. The team's second win came last Sunday, and Jeff Gordon pointed out the HMS driver's missed opportunities at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elliott and Byron finished in the top-10 and top-5 at Vegas, while Bowman and Larson earned top-10 stops.

Ad

In the same video, Gordon revealed the team’s focus for each NASCAR Cup Series weekend.

"I think, our guys really focus more on how do you bring the car with the most speed every single weekend. And then, when you get to Hendrick Motorsports on Monday, even if you brought four of the fastest cars to the racetrack, one of them said, 'Mine wasn't as fast as our other' yeah," Jeff Gordon said [0:33 onwards].

The NASCAR Cup Series will move to Martinsville Speedway next weekend. The Cook Out 400 is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET on March 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback