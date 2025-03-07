“We can't stop, ever”: Alex Bowman’s crew chief explains why it’s important to keep fighting despite results not going their way

Alex Bowman and his #48 Chevrolet ZL1 had a hectic day at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday (March 2). After starting P21, he went on a roller-coaster ride that left him beyond P30 with just 19 laps to go. Then, thanks to a combination of skill, strategy and of course, luck, he finished the race within the Top 10.

On March 6, Hendrick Motorsports released a statement on their official page in which Blake Harris, Bowman's crew chief talked about the strategy, mentality and grit they used to achieve such a feat. Given the number of ups and downs throughout the race, this included several changes and adjustments.

He started by giving an overall view of the race, with its comings and goings, and how they positioned themselves to get lucky.

"We just kind of kept shifting strategies and it was like, 'Alright, we'll come up with this plan.' Then something else would happen. The fact that we executed and put ourselves in position to get lucky ... once the luck did swap, our car speed took over and Alex did a great job of getting up through there" Alex Bowman's crew chief said on the team's official page.

The luck he refers to is regarding the caution at the 19th lap, which they had been hoping for when they recalled Bowman to pits the previous lap. Had it not been for that, it would have been nearly impossible for him to gain twenty spots in as many laps.

He also praised the whole #48 team and talked about how they never give up, no matter the circumstances.

"I think at a place like this, even when things aren't going right, you know the people you have around you and the equipment that you have - we can't stop, ever. If we do, we've got about 680 people that we have to come back to that put their hearts and souls into it. So, for us not to do that every moment, every lap is honestly just a disservice," Alex Bowman's crew chief said.

Next up: Championship Race trial run for Alex Bowman and the rest of the Cup Series Drivers

This Sunday (March 9), Alex Bowman and the rest of the Cup Series drivers will face each other at Phoenix Raceway, which is also where the Championship Race will be held on November 2. This places significant importance on it, for it serves as a measuring stick to both drivers and teams.

Bowman's crew chief is very much aware of the implications of this weekend's race and addressed it accordingly. He said via the team's official page:

"This weekend, to me, is super important about laying a base and some groundwork for what we need in the fall. I don't think it's reasonable for us to go run 20th this weekend and expect to come back in the fall with all the answers and be able to go win the championship."

To get a glimpse of this year's championship race, tune in this Sunday (March 9) at 3:30 ET.

