"We strive to be the best, to win the most races”: William Byron’s crew chief optimistic about playoffs after winning 5 races this season

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports secured his fifth triumph of the season at the Watkins Glen. Byron's crew chief, Rudy Fugle, expressed his optimism and satisfaction with the team's performance, as they head into the post-season with a series-leading five wins.

The 25-year-old driver's victory on the serpentine track marked a significant milestone in his career, breaking a six-season Cup win drought on such layouts.

William Byron, behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet, executed a strategic maneuver to overtake Michael McDowell early in the 90-lap race. Once in the lead, he demonstrated unwavering control, leading an impressive 66 laps, including the final 33 that solidified his win.

Following the remarkable accomplishment, Rudy Fugle, William Byron's crew chief, spoke with enthusiasm and determination on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He stated:

"That's what you want, right? We strive to be the best, to win the most races."

For Fugle and the Hendrick Motorsports team, the win was more than just a triumph—it was a testament to their meticulous preparation for the playoffs. Fugle likened the approaching playoffs to the regular season in football, explaining:

"It's all about getting ready for this post-season, or for us it's almost like the regular season."

Fugle stressed the importance of consistently strong performances to secure an advantageous position in the upcoming rounds.

The crew chief's strategic approach aligns with the team's overarching goal - to be at the top when the round resets occur. Fugle emphasized:

"Every time they do a round reset and hopefully obviously make more rounds, we are at the top of the heap when we reset the rounds and that gives you the best shot of advancing into the next round."

William Byron poised to support Chase Elliott's Daytona quest

After a weekend at Watkins Glen that proved challenging for Chase Elliott, his 32nd place finish has narrowed down his chances of securing a playoff birth.

With Daytona International Speedway looming on the horizon, Elliott's teammate, William Byron, has expressed his determination to play a pivotal role in helping his teammate in the race.

In a recent media interaction, following his victory at Watkins Glen, William Byron shed light on his approach to the upcoming race at Daytona, acknowledging the desire to help out his teammates, Elliott and Alex Bowman. He said:

"Just try to help those guys as much as we can. Superspeedways is really the place that we can help the most."

Expressing his intent to take an assertive approach, Byron underscored his readiness for the challenge, adding:

"But superspeedways is a chance — everyone is really close there. Hopefully, we can push those guys when we need to. I intend on being aggressive there and just making sure all my belts are tight and make sure we’re ready to go."

As both William Byron and fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson have solidified their positions within the playoffs, their focus can now extend to supporting their teammates.