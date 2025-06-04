“We were a top-5 car”: Jimmie Johnson’s LMC driver stages strong Nashville comeback, eyes more points ascent 

Jimmie Johnson's team, Legacy Motor Club's driver Erik Jones, delivered a strong performance at the Nashville Superspeedway during the Cracker Barrel 400 race last Sunday. In 2023, Jimmie Johnson bought ownership stakes in Petty GMS and renamed it the Legacy Motor Club. Erik Jones has been with the Legacy Motor Club team since its inception, driving the No. 43 car for the team.

The 29-year-old recently reflected upon his race at the Nashville Superspeedway and expressed his feelings after the race.

"It is nice after Charlotte, I think we had a top ten car there, but stuff didn't go right there at the end. Nice to kind of close one out, I wish we could have been a few spots better, we were a top-five car there at moments. We totally lost the balance at the end, and we didn't have enough form. Happy with the good finish." Erik Jones said via Sirius XM radio.

The driver highlighted his desire to look for as many points as possible in the upcoming races. Jones explained that they have to fill up the points gap and hinted that the team is slowly getting there.

The No. 43 driver also had an incident and made contact with Christopher Bell during lap 119 of the race. Bell was running fifth at the time, and Jones ran seventh when the incident happened that sent the Joe Gibbs racing driver spinning into the wall. Jones managed his pace and ran as high as third in the race.

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club is slowly achieving what they envisioned

Jimmie Johnson's team was written off by many before this season. The Legacy Motor Club had a miserable Cup Series season in 2024, with its drivers ranked 28th and 34th in the championship at the end of the year. As a result, no one had expected too much out of Jimmie Johnson's team despite them continuing to make changes and tweaks in the car under closed doors.

Now, with 14 races into this season, both drivers have managed to equal their total top ten finishes from last year. John Hunter Nemechek is currently ranked 22nd in this Cup Series season, whereas his teammate, Erik Jones, is ranked 24th. Jones put together an amazing performance for the team last Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway, finishing seventh.

NASCAR: John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones - Source: Imagn

When Jimmie Johnson partnered up with Maury Gallagher and NASCAR legend Richard Petty to form the Legacy Motor Club, a lot of people questioned his capabilities to be a successful team owner in the NASCAR Cup Series. The disappointing results for the team in 2024 made these questions louder.

Seeing the team's current form, if this proves to be consistent, the seven-time champion's vision for his team can be finally achieved.

