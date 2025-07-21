“We are in trouble”: Richard Childress expresses frustration to Kyle Busch after subpar Dover result

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch competed in the Challenge Round Four, the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover International Speedway, and the team owner, Richard Childress, was not impressed with the team's performance in the 400-mile race. His frustration was caught on the #8 Chevy team radio.Busch had a decent qualifying session and secured a P10 finish for the 400-lap race. He did well in stage one and moved two spots up to P8. However, the 40-year-old fell to 12th place in stage two and then parked his #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in P11. Busch secured two back-to-back P10 finishes at Chicago and Sonoma to secure his spot in the playoffs. But the P11 finish was not what he expected at the Dover race.Reflecting on the same, the team owner, Richard Childress, expressed his frustration over the team radio. He was angry after Kyle Busch had to fight the traffic during the cooldown lap and stated:&quot;Gotta get some race cars. We are in trouble. Period.&quot; [00:40]Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch won three races in his rookie season with the team in 2023. Since then, he has been winless for the entire 2024 season and even missed the chance to enter the playoffs. His winless streak has also followed him into the 2025 season.With 20 races in the season, Busch has yet to secure a win. His teammate, Austin Dillon, also needs to pick up the pace and secure a win to enter the 2025 Cup Series playoffs.Richard Childress Racing gave the 2025 season's command to Mike VerlanderAhead of the 2025 season's inaugural race, the Daytona 500, Richard Childress announced Mike Verlander as the new team president for the season. Verlander worked as the chief operating officer before his promotion.For the new role, he will manage the team's manufacturing, graphics, and engine divisions. Followed by directly reporting to the team owner, Richard Childress. Reflecting on the same, Childress stated:&quot;Mike has also done a great job this past year in his role as chief operating officer as he has learned all aspects of our organization. He has a clear vision for our future and will foster a culture that inspires our entire team. I look forward to seeing our continued growth under his leadership.&quot;&quot;Torrey has been a tremendous asset to RCR in his role as president. He has been a strong leader and helped us navigate many changes and challenges over recent years. I am proud of the work that he has done and the direction he has led the organization. He will continue to contribute to our future,&quot; Childress added.Mike Verlander formerly worked with Kyle Busch Motorsports and was an executive at now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before he joined RCR.