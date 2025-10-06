“We were trying to break his rhythm and race”: Kyle Larson tips his hat to “so good” SVG after Charlotte thriller

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson recently competed in the Bank of ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Later, during a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Larson got candid about Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen's latest triumph at Charlotte.

The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver qualified fourth for the 109-lap main event. He completed the 2.28-mile road course track with a best time of 86.31 seconds and reached a top speed of 95.10 mph. Meanwhile, the Trackhouse Racing driver secured P2 in the qualifying session with a best time of 85.97 seconds and a top speed of 95.47 mph.

Shane van Gisbergen then took the lead and dominated stage one, finishing it in P1 while Kyle Larson was closely tailing him in P2. Then the duo fell to P5 and P6 in stage two. However, the #88 Chevy driver took the lead once again in the final stage and won the race, leading a total of 57 laps.

Meanwhile, the HMS driver led 27 laps and was behind him in P2. Reflecting on the close battle with Gisbergen, Kyle Larson told the press:

“I’m happy with a second-place finish for this No. 5 Chevrolet team. Shane van Gisbergen is just so good. It was a fun battle with Christopher (Bell), too. To start the final stage, we were trying to break up his (SVG) rhythm and race, and I thought it was playing out well. He was just so fast. I tried riding. I tried saving my tires, but I just can’t do it as well as he does. But overall, it was a great finish and momentum to head into the Round of Eight.”

After the Charlotte ROVAL race, the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver advanced to the Round of Eight playoff. He currently sits third in the Cup Series playoff standings with a four-point lead over the cutoff line.

"I definitely idolized kind of those guys and what they did": Kyle Larson candidly shared his Mount Rushmore list

Ahead of the Charlotte ROVAL race, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was featured in the Stacking Pennies podcast hosted by part-time Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie. During the interaction, Larson opened up about his Mount Rushmore list.

The HMS Ace began with former Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, and he called him his 'guy.' He then named former Cup Series team owner Tony Stewart, who is currently competing in the NHRA Series. Larson also claimed he 'loved' former sprint racing driver Joey Saldana and Jac Haundsenschild.

Following his IndyCar stint, Kyle Larson also added Mario Gabriele Andretti and Rufus Parnell Jones to his Mount Rushmore list. He further explained [01:04:00 onwards]:

"Yeah. Uh, well, Jeff Gordon was always my guy growing up. Um, so I'm sure I was nervous meeting him... Tony was that guy... But I don't know. I was, I was always, uh, I loved, you know, I liked Joey Saldana, Jac Haudenschild. Um, you know, obviously, um, you know, I knew from an early age like I wanted to be versatile. So, Mario Parnelli, like, I definitely idolized kind of those guys and what they did."

Kyle Larson currently has secured three wins, 19 top tens, 12 top fives, and one pole position at Kansas Speedway in 32 starts this season.

