"We have two ways we can get there": Tyler Reddick on how he plans to make his and 23XI Racing's Championship 4 debut this season

Tyler Reddick currently sits seventh out of the eight remaining contenders for the championship, but he is only eight points behind fourth-place Hendrick Motorsport driver Kyle Larson.

Tyler Reddick who drives for 23 XI Racing has made it into his first-ever Playoff Round of 8 and is positive about his chances in this round to get an opportunity to to compete in the Championship 4. He also believes that he and his team can win a race which would automatically grant them the move up the playoffs.

Tyler Reddick spoke with Fox's Bob Pockrass about how he and 23XI are attempting to reach championship 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

“I think when you look at our speed and what we are really good at – our ceiling is there – it’s just a matter of putting it together on the race track, one weekend at a time," he said.

He continued,

"We have paths – we have two ways we can get there. I would like to get there the first way, so we can really focus on Phoenix, but I feel like we have options, so obviously, to win races, you have to run up front all day, if you do that, you are going to score points, so I think they kind of go hand in hand with one another."

In his previous four races in Las Vegas, Reddick finished in the top 10 three times.

Tyler Reddick is excited about Formula One coming to Las Vegas

Formula One is set to hold its inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix this November. During the pre-race media presentation, when asked if he had seen the preparations for the upcoming Las Vegas GP, Reddick said,

“I didn’t get to see it like you did – walking through the main stretch area. I saw that photo you posted. When we landed, we drove right by it and the amount of construction is insane," he said. (via Greg Engle/youtube)

He added,

“I’m excited for the event. It has been crazy to see how the Strip has changed already.”

Reddick further showed his excitement for the upcoming Vegas GP and stated that the city would greatly benefit from the building of new roads, which are being constructed for the race.