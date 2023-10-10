“We’ve already shifted our focus”: Denny Hamlin preparing for next round of playoffs after crashing out at Charlotte

In a race that left Denny Hamlin and his team at Joe Gibbs Racing with mixed emotions, the 42-year-old experienced an unexpected outcome at the Charlotte Roval race.

Despite a late-race crash that relegated him to the back of the pack, Hamlin's earlier performance in the first two stages of the race secured his spot in the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Hamlin's #11 Toyota Camry had shown promise, displaying remarkable consistency in the initial phases of the race. However, a critical error in the third stage resulted in significant damage to his vehicle, bringing an untimely end to his race.

Reflecting on his performance, Denny Hamlin drew comparisons to a recent sports mishap, citing the Miami Hurricanes vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets college football game. Speaking to Frontstretch, he remarked:

"I wanted to keep flipping stages but we can't be the Miami Hurricanes. You can't run the ball when you're supposed to kneel it."

Despite the disappointment of a less-than-ideal finish, Hamlin remained optimistic about the upcoming rounds of the playoffs. He said:

“I think we did the best we could and lock ourselves in early. But then it just puts you in the back and that’s about it. Once you get to the back, that’s about it. We tried our best but obviously just made a mistake there and got hit.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver continued:

"We’re certainly good enough and all the tracks are good for us. We’ve already shifted our focus towards that and this is a kind of a 'get through it' this week type of scenario. So I feel very optimistic. We'll go to the next week and contend."

Denny Hamlin was a "spectator" after premature exit from the Roval race

When questioned about his contrasting emotions of advancing to the next round and experiencing a race-ending crash in the same event, Hamlin emphasized his disappointment over the missed opportunity for a strong finish.

"I'm just more bummed (that) we didn't get a good finish. I knew we were advancing a long time ago," he expressed.

Denny Hamlin continued:

"But, I just wanted to have a good solid finish today. The guys who were battling for the first two stages are up here battling for the win. Unfortunately the caution just didn't get in time right for us."

Looking ahead, Hamlin shared his plans after the premature end to his race. He revealed that he intended to shift gears and become a spectator, supporting his own team, 23XI Racing, for the remainder of the race.

"Yeah just, you know, go watch, be a fan and see what happens," he stated.

With a Round of 8 birth now secured, Denny Hamlin would be hoping to start the next round of his Cup Series playoff journey with an impact when he returns to action in Las Vegas.